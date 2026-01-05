Stephen Sondheim's Friends and Family Share Untold Stories in New Podcast

In personal celebration of Stephen Sondheim, an all new tribute podcast will be released by Martin Milnes and Peter E. Jones, in association with Jason Caffrey of Creative Kin Ltd, on all streaming platforms on Thursday, March 5.

Loving You: The Untold Sondheim shares exclusive heartfelt recollections from the composer’s longtime close friends, family and esteemed colleagues. Hosts Milnes and Jones have spent two years creating the twelve-part documentary series, gathering Sondheim’s amigos together from Broadway, West End, Hollywood and beyond.

The podcast is an intimate, affectionate and candid portrait of the man behind the myth; each episode exploring different aspects of Sondheim’s life, personality and private passions. It marks the first time in over 25 years that Jones has spoken publicly about his romantic relationship with Sondheim – the composer’s first official partnership – and their subsequent decades-long friendship. Milnes bonded with Sondheim over a shared passion for obscure old movies; Sondheim’s unexpected love of camp glittered in a revealing cross-generational friendship described by Jones as ‘unique’.

The series features informal personal chats with Sondheim’s friends, collaborators and interpreters including Dame Julie Andrews, Jamie Bernstein, Dame Judi Dench, Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow, Maria Friedman, Adam Guettel, John Kander, James Lapine, Patti LuPone, Maltby & Shire, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Jonathan Tunick, John Weidman and Maury Yeston. Family memories are recalled by Stephen’s half-brother, Walter E. Sondheim.

Many further names are yet to be announced, ranging from Tony-winning original cast members and creatives, through to Sondheim’s personal friends, longtime protégées, household staff, and surprise artistes in guest cameo appearances.

Loving You: The Untold Sondheim is written, devised, directed and co-produced by Martin Milnes. Co-producer Peter E. Jones composed the podcast’s original score. Executive Producer is Jason Caffrey of Creative Kin Ltd.

Martin Milnes said: ‘Our podcast is a valentine to Steve produced by - and made with - those good and crazy people, his friends. In his lifetime, it was often said that ‘Steve’s got his story and he’s sticking to it.’ But in this series, we lovingly portray surprisingly different sides to our friend – shared by those with whom Steve chose to spend time away from the spotlight. Their intimate memories humanise a giant of theatre, highlighting his great sense of fun. Simultaneously, they express how deeply and profoundly Steve’s love transformed so many lives.

‘I am extremely proud to collaborate with my faithful friend Peter E. Jones, whom Steve himself brought into my life. We invite our listeners to discover the untold Sondheim through romantic love, platonic love, his love of children, movies, puzzles, games, mentorship and other passions; and of course, love of his work and the legacy he has left us. We hope our intriguing little social item will entertain you. We’re sure it will make you smile.’

Peter E. Jones said: ‘Yeah. What he said.’