Photos: OH, MARY! Celebrates Opening Night at The Eagle

The production officially opened on Broadway on July 11 at the Lyceum Theatre.

By: Jul. 15, 2024
Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! officially opened on Broadway on July 11 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the show's opening night celebration at The Eagle. Check out our exclusive photos below!

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary will play a limited 12-week engagement through September 15, 2024. 

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast. 

In addition to Escola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Oh, Mary!
Oh, Mary! x The Eagle NYC Opening NIght Party

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Tony Macht and Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
James Scully and Victoria Pedretti

Oh, Mary!
Mary, Ingrid Michaelson and Will Chase

Oh, Mary!
James Wilkie Broderick, Cole Escola and Matthew Broderick

Oh, Mary!
Michael R. Jackson, Cole Escola and Ryan J. Haddad

Oh, Mary!
Rachel York and Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Producer Kevin McCollum and Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Aaron Jackson, Christian Coulson, Cole Escola, Josh Sharp, Charlene Incarnate and Guest

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola and Doug Middlebrook

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola and Alex Timbers

Oh, Mary!
Ingrid Michaelson, Cole Escola and Will Chase

Oh, Mary!
Andy Mientus, Cole Escola and Our Lady J

Oh, Mary!
Tony Macht and Parents

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola and Ben Rimalower

Oh, Mary!
Cha See and Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Nicolas King, Cole Escola, Joe Ferreira and Ben Rimalower

Oh, Mary!
Kara Young and Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Kara Young and Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola and Producer Lucas McMahon

Oh, Mary!
Cha See, Cole Escola and Guest

Oh, Mary!
Robert Horn and Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola and Jason Kindt

Oh, Mary!
Director Sam Pinkleton and Producer Lucas McMahon

Oh, Mary!
Tim Kodres, Cole Escola and Hal Goldberg

Oh, Mary!
Quincy Isaiah, Cole Escola, Bianca Leigh and Ben Ahlers

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola and Bianca Leigh

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola and Bianca Leigh

Oh, Mary!
Ziwe, Ruth Negga, Peter Smith and Natalie Walker

Oh, Mary!
Zach Shaffer, Dan Finnerty and Bridget Everett

Oh, Mary!
Zachary Booth, Christian Coulson and David Mattar Merten

Oh, Mary!
Producer Lucas McMahon and Ellie MacPherson

Oh, Mary!
Andfrew Russell and Director Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!
Andfrew Russell and Director Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola and Matthew Broderick

Oh, Mary!
Hunter Abrams, Cole Escola and Guest

Oh, Mary!
Melanie Moore and Katie Spelman

Oh, Mary!
Michael R. Jackson and Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola and Carmine Lucariello

Oh, Mary!
Tony Macht & Parents and Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Ziwe and Natalie Walker

Oh, Mary!
Juwan Crawley and Jeigh Madjus

Oh, Mary!
Zach Shaffer and Bridget Everett

Oh, Mary!
Producer Kevin McCollum and Producer Mike Lavoie

Oh, Mary!
Producer Kevin McCollum and Ingrid Michaelson

Oh, Mary!
Ingrid Michaelson, Mary and Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Robert Horn, Jason Kindt and Guest

Oh, Mary!
Quincy Isaiah, Bianca Leigh and Ben Ahlers

Oh, Mary!
Christian Palomares, Duncan Miller, Raffie Rosenberg and Mike Lavoie

Oh, Mary!
Natalie Walker and Christian Palomares

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola

Oh, Mary!
Cole Escola and Mary!


