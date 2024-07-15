Photos: OH, MARY! Celebrates Opening Night at The Eagle

The production officially opened on Broadway on July 11 at the Lyceum Theatre.
|
Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! officially opened on Broadway on July 11 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the show's opening night celebration at The Eagle. Check out our exclusive photos below!
Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary will play a limited 12-week engagement through September 15, 2024.
Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.
In addition to Escola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Oh, Mary! x The Eagle NYC Opening NIght Party
James Scully and Victoria Pedretti
Mary, Ingrid Michaelson and Will Chase
James Wilkie Broderick, Cole Escola and Matthew Broderick
Michael R. Jackson, Cole Escola and Ryan J. Haddad
Producer Kevin McCollum and Cole Escola
Aaron Jackson, Christian Coulson, Cole Escola, Josh Sharp, Charlene Incarnate and Guest
Cole Escola and Doug Middlebrook
Ingrid Michaelson, Cole Escola and Will Chase
Andy Mientus, Cole Escola and Our Lady J
Tony Macht and Parents
Cha See and Cole Escola
Nicolas King, Cole Escola, Joe Ferreira and Ben Rimalower
Cole Escola and Producer Lucas McMahon
Cha See, Cole Escola and Guest
Cole Escola and Jason Kindt
Director Sam Pinkleton and Producer Lucas McMahon
Tim Kodres, Cole Escola and Hal Goldberg
Quincy Isaiah, Cole Escola, Bianca Leigh and Ben Ahlers
Ziwe, Ruth Negga, Peter Smith and Natalie Walker
Zach Shaffer, Dan Finnerty and Bridget Everett
Zachary Booth, Christian Coulson and David Mattar Merten
Producer Lucas McMahon and Ellie MacPherson
Andfrew Russell and Director Sam Pinkleton
Andfrew Russell and Director Sam Pinkleton
Cole Escola and Matthew Broderick
Hunter Abrams, Cole Escola and Guest
Melanie Moore and Katie Spelman
Michael R. Jackson and Cole Escola
Cole Escola and Carmine Lucariello
Tony Macht & Parents and Cole Escola
Ziwe and Natalie Walker
Juwan Crawley and Jeigh Madjus
Zach Shaffer and Bridget Everett
Producer Kevin McCollum and Producer Mike Lavoie
Producer Kevin McCollum and Ingrid Michaelson
Ingrid Michaelson, Mary and Cole Escola
Robert Horn, Jason Kindt and Guest
Quincy Isaiah, Bianca Leigh and Ben Ahlers
Christian Palomares, Duncan Miller, Raffie Rosenberg and Mike Lavoie
Natalie Walker and Christian Palomares
Cole Escola and Mary!
Videos