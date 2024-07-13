Video: Inside Opening Night of OH, MARY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! opened last night at the Lyceum Theatre, following a sold out, twice extended world premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

"It means the world to me [that audiences are loving it],"Cole told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the red carpet. "That's why I made this show- hoping that other people would love it as much as I loved the idea of the show."

Oh, Mary!, directed by Sam Pinkleton, stars Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.

Check out highlights from inside opening night in this video!