Photos: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, LuPone, Broderick & More Attend OH, MARY! Opening Night

Oh, Mary! is currently running at the Lyceum Theatre
The stars came out to celebrate opening night of Oh, Mary! on Broadway on Thursday, July 11, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.
See our exclusive photo of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber in the audience on opening night, as well as photos of Matthew Broderick, Patti LuPone, and more as they hit the red carpet below!
Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary will play a limited 12-week engagement through September 15, 2024.
Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.
In addition to Esola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Matthew Broderick, Marion Broderick, Tabitha Broderick and James Wilkie Broderick
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Ruth Negga and Peter Smitth
Producer Kevin McCullom and Alan Menken
Quincy Isaiah Crosby and Ben Ahlers
Quincy Isaiah Crosby
Quincy Isaiah Crosby
Our Lady J
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector
Jessica Keenan Wynn
Sarah von Sydow and Director Sam Pinkleton
Julio Torres
Jen Bender and Bob Martin
Joe Meyer and Jack Serio
Justin Vivian Bond and Molly Ringwald
Julie Boardman and Meghan Picerno
Qween Jean
Ziwe
Molly Barnett and Chelsea Nachman
Director Sam Pinkleton
Co-Sound Designer Daniel Kluger and Guest
Scenic Designers dots: Andrew Moerdyk, Kimie Nishikawa and Santiago Orjuela-Laverde
Lighting Designer Cha See
Costume Designer Holly Pierson
Producer Lucas McMahon and Parents
Music Arranger David Dabbon
Wig Designer Leah J. Loukas
Associate Sound DesignerJaechelle Johnson
Casting Director Henry Russell Bergstein
George Strus
George Strus and Jay Marcus
Dee Riley aka Darion Matthews
Company Manager Wes Haskell and Associate Company Manager Andrew McLaughlin
