Photos: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, LuPone, Broderick & More Attend OH, MARY! Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The stars came out to celebrate opening night of Oh, Mary! on Broadway on Thursday, July 11, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.

See our exclusive photo of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber in the audience on opening night, as well as photos of Matthew Broderick, Patti LuPone, and more as they hit the red carpet below!

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary will play a limited 12-week engagement through September 15, 2024.

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.

In addition to Esola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.