Photos: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, LuPone, Broderick & More Attend OH, MARY! Opening Night

Oh, Mary! is currently running at the Lyceum Theatre

By: Jul. 14, 2024
Oh, Mary! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The stars came out to celebrate opening night of Oh, Mary! on Broadway on Thursday, July 11, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.

See our exclusive photo of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber in the audience on opening night, as well as photos of Matthew Broderick, Patti LuPone, and more as they hit the red carpet below!

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary will play a limited 12-week engagement through September 15, 2024. 

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast. 

In addition to Esola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Oh, Mary!
Matthew Broderick, Marion Broderick, Tabitha Broderick and James Wilkie Broderick

Oh, Mary!
Matthew Broderick

Oh, Mary!
Patti LuPone

Oh, Mary!
Patti LuPone

Oh, Mary!
Laura Benanti

Oh, Mary!
Laura Benanti

Oh, Mary!
J.J. Abrams

Oh, Mary!
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson

Oh, Mary!
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson

Oh, Mary!
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Oh, Mary!
Maude Apatow

Oh, Mary!
Maude Apatow

Oh, Mary!
Ruth Negga

Oh, Mary!
Ruth Negga

Oh, Mary!
Ruth Negga and Peter Smitth

Oh, Mary!
Ruth Negga and Peter Smitth

Oh, Mary!
Alan Menken

Oh, Mary!
Producer Kevin McCullom and Alan Menken

Oh, Mary!
Julie Klausner

Oh, Mary!
Julie Klausner

Oh, Mary!
Murray Hill and Patti LuPone

Oh, Mary!
Ben Ahlers

Oh, Mary!
Ben Ahlers

Oh, Mary!
Quincy Isaiah Crosby and Ben Ahlers

Oh, Mary!
Quincy Isaiah Crosby

Oh, Mary!
Quincy Isaiah Crosby

Oh, Mary!
Amy Sedaris

Oh, Mary!
Amy Sedaris

Oh, Mary!
Murray Hill

Oh, Mary!
Murray Hill

Oh, Mary!
Jeff Hiller

Oh, Mary!
Jeff Hiller

Oh, Mary!
Our Lady J

Oh, Mary!
Our Lady J

Oh, Mary!
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

Oh, Mary!
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

Oh, Mary!
Morgan Spector

Oh, Mary!
Morgan Spector

Oh, Mary!
Rebecca Hall

Oh, Mary!
Rebecca Hall

Oh, Mary!

Oh, Mary!
Ryan J. Haddad

Oh, Mary!
Jessica Keenan Wynn

Oh, Mary!
Jessica Keenan Wynn

Oh, Mary!
Barrett Foa

Oh, Mary!
Barrett Foa

Oh, Mary!
Zachary Booth

Oh, Mary!
Zachary Booth

Oh, Mary!
Sarah von Sydow and Director Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!
Sarah von Sydow and Director Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!
David Cromer

Oh, Mary!
David Cromer

Oh, Mary!
Sas Goldberg and Gideon Glick

Oh, Mary!
Sas Goldberg and Gideon Glick

Oh, Mary!
Julio Torres

Oh, Mary!
Julio Torres

Oh, Mary!
Jen Bender and Bob Martin

Oh, Mary!
Joe Meyer and Jack Serio

Oh, Mary!
Joe Meyer and Jack Serio

Oh, Mary!
Rachel York

Oh, Mary!
Rachel York

Oh, Mary!
Molly Ringwald

Oh, Mary!
Molly Ringwald

Oh, Mary!
Justin Vivian Bond and Molly Ringwald

Oh, Mary!
Justin Vivian Bond

Oh, Mary!
Justin Vivian Bond

Oh, Mary!
Bridget Everett

Oh, Mary!
Bridget Everett

Oh, Mary!
Bridget Everett

Oh, Mary!
Kara Young

Oh, Mary!
Kara Young

Oh, Mary!
Julie Boardman and Meghan Picerno

Oh, Mary!
Julie Boardman and Meghan Picerno

Oh, Mary!
Qween Jean

Oh, Mary!
Qween Jean

Oh, Mary!
Ziwe

Oh, Mary!
Victoria Pedretti

Oh, Mary!
Victoria Pedretti

Oh, Mary!
Matthew Hoffman

Oh, Mary!
Troy Iwata

Oh, Mary!
Troy Iwata

Oh, Mary!
Molly Barnett and Chelsea Nachman

Oh, Mary!
Director Sam Pinkleton

Oh, Mary!
Co-Sound Designer Daniel Kluger and Guest

Oh, Mary!
Scenic Designers dots: Andrew Moerdyk, Kimie Nishikawa and Santiago Orjuela-Laverde

Oh, Mary!
Lighting Designer Cha See

Oh, Mary!
Costume Designer Holly Pierson

Oh, Mary!
Producer Lucas McMahon and Parents

Oh, Mary!
Music Arranger David Dabbon

Oh, Mary!
Wig Designer Leah J. Loukas

Oh, Mary!
Associate Sound DesignerJaechelle Johnson

Oh, Mary!
Associate Sound DesignerJaechelle Johnson

Oh, Mary!
Casting Director Henry Russell Bergstein

Oh, Mary!
George Strus

Oh, Mary!
George Strus and Jay Marcus

Oh, Mary!
Dee Riley aka Darion Matthews

Oh, Mary!
Dee Riley aka Darion Matthews

Oh, Mary!
Company Manager Wes Haskell and Associate Company Manager Andrew McLaughlin


Opening Night Coverage




Videos