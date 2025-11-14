Jane Krakowski To Talk OH, MARY! on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jane Krakowski, currently donning the bratty curls as the title role in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! on Broadway, will visit Late Night with Seth Meyers next week to discuss the show. Tune in to NBC on Monday, November 17, at 12:35/11:35c to watch the interview with the Tony Award winner.

Krakowski is currently starring in the Tony Award-winning hit comedy, Oh, Mary! alongside Cheyenne Jackson as ‘Mary’s Teacher’ and John-Andrew Morrison as ‘Mary’s Husband.' Originally slated to perform through December 7, 2025, their run was recently extended and the performers will now appear in the show through January 4, 2026 at the historic Lyceum Theatre.

The cast also features Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) and Martin Landry (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’). Hannah Solow, Julian Manjerico, and Sean Peter Forte complete the company.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid