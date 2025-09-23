 tracker
Red Bull Theater's 2025-26 Season will kick off next month with Michael Urie starring in a version of Shakespeare's Richard II. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin. Ahead of the show's first performance, the cast met the press. Check out photos below!

Performances will begin Tuesday October 28th, with Opening Night set for Monday November 10th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through Sunday November 30th at the Astor Place Theatre.

A long-time artistic collaborator of Red Bull Theater, Michael Urie has performed to acclaim in numerous Revelation Readings and Off-Broadway productions, including his celebrated star turns in The Revenger's Tragedy in 2005, and The Government Inspector in 2017. Recently nominated for a 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on “Shrinking” (Apple TV+), he is currently appearing on Broadway in Oh, Mary! as Mary’s Teacher.

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare’s poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king’s divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty. Michael Urie’s virtuosic performance and Craig Baldwin’s inventive adaptation make Richard’s tragic descent freshly immediate, staged a stone’s throw from the site of the historic Astor Place Riots, the original American cocktail of politics, insurrection, and Shakespeare.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Kathryn Meisle, Sarin Monae West, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Lux Pascal, Ryan Spahn, David Matter Merten, Michael Urie and Emily Swallow

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Kathryn Meisle, Sarin Monae West, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Lux Pascal, Ryan Spahn, David Matter Merten, Michael Urie and Emily Swallow

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
mily Swallow, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Ron Canada, David Matter Merten, Lux Pascal, Michael Urie, Kathryn Meisle, Grantham Coleman, Director Craig Baldwin and Sarin Monae West

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
mily Swallow, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Ron Canada, David Matter Merten, Lux Pascal, Michael Urie, Kathryn Meisle, Grantham Coleman, Director Craig Baldwin and Sarin Monae West

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Michael Urie and Lux Pascal

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Michael Urie and Lux Pascal

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Grantham Coleman and Michael Urie

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Ron Canada and Grantham Coleman

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Ryan Spahn, Sarin Monae West, Michael Urie and David Mattar Merten

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Kathryn Meisle, Michael Urie and Emily Swallow

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Director Craig Baldwin and Michael Urie

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Michael Utrie and Red Bull Theater Founder/Artistic Director Jesse Berger

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Sarin Monae West, James Seol, Ryan Spahn and David Mattar Merten

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Sarin Monae West, Michael Urie, James Seol, Ryan Spahn and David Mattar Merten

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Ron Canada

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Grantham Coleman

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Kathryn Meisle

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
David Mattar Merten

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Lux Pascal

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Daniel Stewart Sherman

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Ryan Spahn

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Emily Swallow

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Michael Urie

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Sarin Monae West

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Director Craig Baldwin

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Red Bull Theater Executive Director Martin Giannini, Red Bull Theater Managing Director Sherri Kotimsky, Red Bull Theater Founder/Artistic Director Jesse Berger, Red Bull Theater Producing Director Nathan Winkelstein and Red Bull Theater Marketing/Operations Manager Jessica Fornear

Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press Image
Michael Urie and Lux Pascal


Videos