Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press

Red Bull Theater's 2025-26 Season will kick off next month with Michael Urie starring in a version of Shakespeare's Richard II. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin. Ahead of the show's first performance, the cast met the press. Check out photos below!

Performances will begin Tuesday October 28th, with Opening Night set for Monday November 10th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through Sunday November 30th at the Astor Place Theatre.

A long-time artistic collaborator of Red Bull Theater, Michael Urie has performed to acclaim in numerous Revelation Readings and Off-Broadway productions, including his celebrated star turns in The Revenger's Tragedy in 2005, and The Government Inspector in 2017. Recently nominated for a 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on “Shrinking” (Apple TV+), he is currently appearing on Broadway in Oh, Mary! as Mary’s Teacher.

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare’s poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king’s divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty. Michael Urie’s virtuosic performance and Craig Baldwin’s inventive adaptation make Richard’s tragic descent freshly immediate, staged a stone’s throw from the site of the historic Astor Place Riots, the original American cocktail of politics, insurrection, and Shakespeare.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas