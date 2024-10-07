Photos: Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard & More in DEATH BECOMES HER Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, with a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, is currently in rehearsals. DEATH BECOMES HER begins preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, ahead of opening on Thursday, November 21, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.



DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams. The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, and Warren Yang. Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck join as swings.



Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!



Photo credit: Jenny Anderson