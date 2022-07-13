Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Meet the Off-Broadway Company of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

This is the first production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof to be produced off-Broadway.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, in a new production by Ruth Stage, will play The Theater at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street) beginning previews July 15, and opening night is set for July 24. Directed by Joe Rosario (Flowers for Algernon), this is the first production of the Tennessee Williams play that his estate has allowed to be produced Off-Broadway.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set in the Mississippi estate of Big Daddy Pollit, a domineering cotton tycoon and patriarch of a viperous family in turmoil, on the dual occasion of his 65th birthday and (alleged) clean bill of health. The play focuses on the tempestuous relationship between his grieving, alcoholic, former star athlete son, Brick, and Brick's fiery, outspoken wife, Maggie, his scheming elder son Gooper and daughter-in-law Mae. As they come together, everyone knows about Big Daddy's terminal cancer diagnosis except for him and Big Mama.

Premiering on Broadway in 1955 (and winning the Pulitzer Prize), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof has been revived five times on the main stem and was made into a film in 1958 starring Elizabeth Taylor as Maggie and Paul Newman as Brick.

The cast of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof includes: Sonoya Mizuno (HBO's House of the Dragon; Crazy Rich Asians) as Maggie in her New York stage debut, Matt de Rogatis (Lone Star) as Brick, Christian Jules Le Blanc (3 Time Daytime Emmy Award Winner for The Young and the Restless) as Big Daddy, Alison Fraser (2 Time Tony Award nominee; The Secret Garden; Romance / Romance) as Big Mama, Spencer Scott (The Glass Menagerie) as Gooper, Tiffan Borelli (Million Dollar Quartet) as Mae, Jim Kempner (Red) as Doc Baugh, Milton Elliott (Biloxi Blues) as Rev. Tooker and Carly Gold (The Ferryman) as The No Neck Monsters. Austin Pendleton (A Beautiful Mind) will be joining the company as Doc Baugh on July 25th.

The creative team includes scenic design by Matt Imhoff (Disney's High School Musical), lighting design by Steve Wolf (The Glass Menagerie), sound design by Ben Levine (All Is Calm at the Sheen Center) and Jesse Meckl as the stage manager (Wars of the Roses).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



