Photos: Meet the Cast of GINGER TWINSIES Off-Broadway

Ginger Twinsies will open on July 24, 2025 at the Orpheum Theatre.
Rehearsals are officially underway for the world premiere of Ginger Twinsies, a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap, written and directed by Kevin Zak. Previews begin on July 10, 2025, for the strictly limited, 16-week engagement through October 26, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre.
The cast will include: Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, and Casey Whyland, Mike Liebenson, and Omolade Wey j as understudies.
You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! Kevin Zak (no credits) invites you to enjoy this 80-minute Parent Trap parody stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast of Ginger Twinsies
Phillip Taratula, Jimmy Ray Bennett
