Video: Watch the GINGER TWINSIES Reveal That Leaves Audiences Cheering

Ginger Twinsies has released a video of Phillip Taratula's first entrance as 'Meredith Blake,' complete with a larger-than-life hat, similar to what Elaine Hendrix wore in the 1998 Parent Trap film. Watch the video now, which also includes Grace Reiter and Russell Daniels, below!

Now playing Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre, the play is written and directed by Kevin Zak. Performances began on July 10, 2025, for the strictly limited, 16-week engagement through October 26, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre.

Ginger Twinsies is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap. The cast includes Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others. Mike Liebenson, Omolade Wey, and Casey Whyland round out the cast as understudies.

You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! Kevin Zak (no credits) invites you to enjoy this 80-minute Parent Trap parody stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.