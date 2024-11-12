News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Celebrates Gala Performance

Maybe Happy Ending stars Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in her Broadway debut.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
What happens when two, retired HelperBots fall in love? Broadway is about to find out with Maybe Happy Ending- the new musical that officially opens today, November 12. Ahead of reviews, the show's cast and creative team celebrated a special gala performance last night at the Belasco Theatre. Check out photos from inside the celebration below!

Maybe Happy Ending is the new romantic musical comedy with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden.

Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 


