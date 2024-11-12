Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Red Carpet Arrivals

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Red Carpet Arrivals

Reviews for Maybe Happy Ending will roll out on November 12.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
The best of Broadway came out to celebrate at the Belasco Theatre yesterday, where Maybe Happy Ending held its special gala performance ahead of its official opening night (today, November 12). Starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss and Helen J Shen, the new musical is directed by Tony winner Michael Arden. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the starry guest arrivals below.

Maybe Happy Ending is the new romantic musical comedy with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden.

Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.

Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with a dazzling scenic design by Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical about the small things that make any life worth living.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Ruthie Ann Miles

Ruthie Ann Miles

Casey Likes

Casey Likes

Charli D'Amelio, Elsa Keefe

Charli D'Amelio, Elsa Keefe

Elsa Keefe

Elsa Keefe

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs

Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown

Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown

Dana Delany

Dana Delany

Michael Rishawn

Michael Rishawn

Willa Bost

Willa Bost

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson

Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson

Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson

Zhailon Levingston

Zhailon Levingston

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

Lindsey Ferrentino

Lindsey Ferrentino

Hannah Greif, Michael Greif

Hannah Greif, Michael Greif

Georgiana Bischoff, Richard Thomas

Georgiana Bischoff, Richard Thomas

Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore

Alex Finke, Joe Carroll

Alex Finke, Joe Carroll

Billy Eugene Jones and guest

Billy Eugene Jones and guest

Douglas Lyons

Douglas Lyons

Heather Ayers

Heather Ayers

Bobby Conte, Martyna Majok

Bobby Conte, Martyna Majok

Maia Reficco

Maia Reficco

Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane

Tom Francis

Tom Francis

Maya Boyd

Maya Boyd

Hagan Oliveras

Hagan Oliveras

Trip Cullman and guest

Trip Cullman and guest

Judy McLane

Judy McLane

James Carpinello, Amy Acker

James Carpinello, Amy Acker

Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Red Carpet Arrivals ImageDiana Huey

Alexa Goodrow, Erich Bergen

Alexa Goodrow, Erich Bergen

Nikki M. James and guest

Nikki M. James and guest

Noah Pyzik and guest

Noah Pyzik and guest

Graham Campbell and guest

Graham Campbell and guest

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman

Kevyn Morrow

Kevyn Morrow

Kiki Layne

Kiki Layne

Ari'el Stachel

Ari'el Stachel


