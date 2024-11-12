Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Red Carpet Arrivals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The best of Broadway came out to celebrate at the Belasco Theatre yesterday, where Maybe Happy Ending held its special gala performance ahead of its official opening night (today, November 12). Starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss and Helen J Shen, the new musical is directed by Tony winner Michael Arden. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the starry guest arrivals below.

Maybe Happy Ending is the new romantic musical comedy with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden.

Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.

Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with a dazzling scenic design by Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical about the small things that make any life worth living.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski