Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"I think everyone is bonded by humanity, which is funny that [this musical] a story about robots! I think sometimes we have to see things quite far from ourselves in order to see ourselves," explained Tony winner Michael Arden about his latest project. "That's what this show does. It's hopeful, joyful, heart-wrenching, and hopefully bonding."

Critics of Maybe Happy Ending certainly felt all of those emotions. The new musical officially opened yesterday, November 12, to critical acclaim. With a book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical about the small things that make any life worth living.

"The show has existed in Korea for many years, but this is our first time doing it in New York," said Aronson on the red carpet. "The audiences are a little bit more vocal. That was a total surprise to us! There are certain moments in the show when the audience will vocally responded to things, That was very thrilling."

Watch in this video as Criss, Shen, and the rest of the company check in on opening night!