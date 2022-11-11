Photos: Jeremy Pope, Paul Bettany & THE COLLABORATION Company Get Ready for Broadway
The Collaboration will open on December 20 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Rehearsals are underway for the American premiere of The Collaboration, which will begin previews on Tuesday, November 29 ahead of a Tuesday, December 20 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room!
Warhol. Basquiat. Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen. Paul Bettany (The Avengers, "WandaVision," "A Very British Scandal") and Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy, Ain't Too Proud, "Hollywood") star in the thrilling American premiere of the London sensation.
In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive? The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten (four-time Oscar-nominated writer of The Two Popes and Bohemian Rhapsody), directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).
The Collaboration's creative team includes Anna Fleischle (Set & Costume Design), Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Emma Laxton (Sound Design), Duncan McLean (Projection Design), Ayanna Witter-Johnson (Original Music).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Playwright Anthony McCarten and Director Kwame Kwei-Armah
Playwright Anthony McCarten and Director Kwame Kwei-Armah
Playwright Anthony McCarten, Erik Jensen, Jeremy Pope, Paul Bettany, Krysta Rodriguez and Director Kwame Kwei-Armah
Playwright Anthony McCarten, Erik Jensen, Jeremy Pope, Paul Bettany, Krysta Rodriguez and Director Kwame Kwei-Armah
Erik Jensen, Krysta Rodriguez, Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany
Erik Jensen, Krysta Rodriguez, Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany
Playwright Anthony McCarten, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope and Director Kwame Kwei-Armah
Playwright Anthony McCarten, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope and Director Kwame Kwei-Armah
Playwright Anthony McCarten, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope and Director Kwame Kwei-Armah
Director Kwame Kwei-Armah
Director Kwame Kwei-Armah
Playwright Anthony McCarten
Playwright Anthony McCarten
Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope and Krysta Rodriguez
Erik Jensen, Krysta Rodriguez, Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany
Signage for "The Collaboration"
November 11, 2022
