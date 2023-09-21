Photos: Inside Opening Night of Theresa Rebeck's DIG

Dig will run through October 22, 2023.
PRIMARY STAGES and 59E59 Theaters just celebrated opening night of Dig, a new play written and directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Downstairs at Primary Stages). Dig will play at 59E59’s Theater A (59 E 59th Street) for a limited run through October 22, 2023. Primary Stages is the Resident Off Broadway Theater Company at 59E59 Theaters.
The cast of Dig will include Mary Bacon (Coal Country), Jeffrey Bean (Dublin Carol), Greg Keller (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), David Mason (Seared), Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet) and Andrea Syglowski (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).
Dig features scenic design by Christopher & Justin Swader (Modern Swimwear), costume design by Fabian Aguilar (The Moors), lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins (Space Dogs), compositions and sound design by Fitz Patton (Bernhardt/Hamlet), intimacy and fight direction by Crista Marie Jackson (Between Riverside and Crazy), and props coordination by Carrie Mossman (New Golden Age). Avery Trunko is the Production Stage Manager and Mary Garrigan is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting.
From the author of Downstairs and Bernhardt/Hamlet, Pulitzer Prize finalist Theresa Rebeck returns to Primary Stages with Dig, a new play about courage, redemption, and photosynthesis.
In a dying plant shop in a dying neighborhood, Roger receives a visitor from the past: Megan, the neighborhood screw-up, just out of rehab. He wants nothing to do with this disaster. Rebeck’s signature wit, intelligence, and depth bring us a riveting play that asks - can a soul beyond saving be saved?
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Erin Daley, Theresa Rebeck, Shane D. Hudson
Justin Swader, Christopher Swader
Justin Swader, Christopher Swader
Kathy McCafferty, John Cariani
Kathy McCafferty, John Cariani
Mary Bacon, Greg Keller, Triney Sandoval, Jeffrey Bean, Andrea Syglowski, David Mason, Theresa Rebeck
Erin Daley, Mary Bacon, Greg Keller, Triney Sandoval, Jeffrey Bean, Andrea Syglowski, David Mason, Shane D. Hudson, Theresa Rebeck
