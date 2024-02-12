Photos: Inside Opening Night of RUSSIAN TROLL FARM at Vineyard Theatre

The show will play a limited run until February 25, 2024.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Mor Photo 1 Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 3 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO

Russian Troll Farm Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy by Obie Award winner Sarah Gancher, directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak, officially opened at Vineyard Theatre last week. The show will play a limited run until February 25, 2024.

Check out photos from opening night below!
 
The cast features Academy Award nominee Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope,” “Evil”) as Ljuba, Renata Friedman (Zürich) as Masha, Haskell King (Kingfishers Catch Fire) as Egor, John Lavelle (Selma, The Graduate) as Steve and Hadi Tabbal (The Vagrant Trilogy) as Nikolai.

Steve likes Masha; Masha likes Nikolai; and Egor just wants to win a microwave. It’s another day at the office for the workers of St. Petersburg’s infamous (real-life) Internet Research Agency, whose job is manipulating social media to advance Russia’s agenda at home and abroad. Set in the lead-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, office comedy meets political satire in Sarah Gancher’s (Hundred Days, Richard Rodgers Award) shape-shifting examination of the power, seduction, and danger of a good story. A New York Times Critic’s Pick in its acclaimed online version, the NYC stage premiere is directed by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder). 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Russian Troll Farm
Haskell King, John Lavelle, Christine Lahti, Renata Friedman and Hadi Tabbal

Russian Troll Farm
Christine Lahti

Russian Troll Farm
Renata Friedman

Russian Troll Farm
Christine Lahti

Russian Troll Farm
John Lavelle

Russian Troll Farm
Hadi Tabbal

Russian Troll Farm
Haskell King

Russian Troll Farm
John Lavelle and Christine Lahti

Russian Troll Farm
John Lavelle, Christine Lahti and Haskell King

Russian Troll Farm
Renata Friedman, John Lavelle, Christine Lahti and Haskell King

Russian Troll Farm
Renata Friedman, John Lavelle, Christine Lahti, Haskell King and Hadi Tabbal

Russian Troll Farm
John Lavelle, Renata Friedman, Christine Lahti, Playwright Sarah Gancher, Director Darko Tresnjak, Haskell King and Hadi Tabbal

Russian Troll Farm
John Lavelle, Renata Friedman, Christine Lahti, Playwright Sarah Gancher, Director Darko Tresnjak, Haskell King and Hadi Tabbal

Russian Troll Farm
Playwright Sarah Gancher, Christine Lahti and Director Darko Tresnjak

Russian Troll Farm
Director Darko Tresnjak

Russian Troll Farm
Playwright Sarah Gancher

Russian Troll Farm
Renata Friedman and Matthew Rauch

Russian Troll Farm
Playwright Sarah Gancher

Russian Troll Farm
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern, Playwright Sarah Gancher and Video/Projection Design Jared Mezzocchi

Russian Troll Farm
Scenic Design Alexander Dodge, Director Darko Tresnjak, Video/Projection Design Jared Mezzocchi and Lighting Design Marcus Doshi

Russian Troll Farm
Scenic Design Alexander Dodge and Director Darko Tresnjak

Russian Troll Farm
Associate Producer Dori Berinstein

Russian Troll Farm
Director Darko Tresnjak, Associate Producer Dori Berinstein and Playwright Sarah Gancher

Russian Troll Farm
Rachel Chavkin and John Lavelle

Russian Troll Farm
Rachel Chavkin and John Lavelle

Russian Troll Farm
Rachel Chavkin, John Lavelle and Playwright Sarah Gancher

Russian Troll Farm
John Lavelle and Renata Friedman

Russian Troll Farm
Renata Friedman and Matthew Rauch

Russian Troll Farm
Richard Schiff, Christine Lahti and Thomas Schlamme

Russian Troll Farm
Judy Kuhn

Russian Troll Farm
Rachel Chavkin, Playwright Sarah Gancher and Anais Mitchell

Russian Troll Farm
Paloma Guzman and Dan Amboyer

Russian Troll Farm
Dan Amboyer

Russian Troll Farm
Matthew Rauch

Russian Troll Farm
Anais Mitchell




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: RUSSIAN TROLL FARM Opens at At Vineyard Theatre Photo
Review Roundup: RUSSIAN TROLL FARM Opens at At Vineyard Theatre

See what the critics are saying about Russian Troll Farm at Vineyard Theatre.

2
Photos: First Look At RUSSIAN TROLL FARM At Vineyard Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At RUSSIAN TROLL FARM At Vineyard Theatre

See production photos for Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy by Obie Award winner Sarah Gancher, directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Aaron Tveit & Sutton Foster Take Their First Bows in SWEENEY TODDPhotos: Aaron Tveit & Sutton Foster Take Their First Bows in SWEENEY TODD
Photos: Peter Dinklage, Ben Platt, Joel Grey & More Celebrate THE CONNECTOR Opening NightPhotos: Peter Dinklage, Ben Platt, Joel Grey & More Celebrate THE CONNECTOR Opening Night
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On BroadwayPhotos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Photos: Meet the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on BroadwayPhotos: Meet the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway

Videos

Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You