Photos: Inside Opening Night of RUSSIAN TROLL FARM at Vineyard Theatre

The show will play a limited run until February 25, 2024.
POPULAR
|
Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy by Obie Award winner Sarah Gancher, directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak, officially opened at Vineyard Theatre last week. The show will play a limited run until February 25, 2024.
Check out photos from opening night below!
The cast features Academy Award nominee Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope,” “Evil”) as Ljuba, Renata Friedman (Zürich) as Masha, Haskell King (Kingfishers Catch Fire) as Egor, John Lavelle (Selma, The Graduate) as Steve and Hadi Tabbal (The Vagrant Trilogy) as Nikolai.
Steve likes Masha; Masha likes Nikolai; and Egor just wants to win a microwave. It’s another day at the office for the workers of St. Petersburg’s infamous (real-life) Internet Research Agency, whose job is manipulating social media to advance Russia’s agenda at home and abroad. Set in the lead-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, office comedy meets political satire in Sarah Gancher’s (Hundred Days, Richard Rodgers Award) shape-shifting examination of the power, seduction, and danger of a good story. A New York Times Critic’s Pick in its acclaimed online version, the NYC stage premiere is directed by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Haskell King, John Lavelle, Christine Lahti, Renata Friedman and Hadi Tabbal
John Lavelle and Christine Lahti
John Lavelle, Christine Lahti and Haskell King
Renata Friedman, John Lavelle, Christine Lahti and Haskell King
Renata Friedman, John Lavelle, Christine Lahti, Haskell King and Hadi Tabbal
John Lavelle, Renata Friedman, Christine Lahti, Playwright Sarah Gancher, Director Darko Tresnjak, Haskell King and Hadi Tabbal
John Lavelle, Renata Friedman, Christine Lahti, Playwright Sarah Gancher, Director Darko Tresnjak, Haskell King and Hadi Tabbal
Playwright Sarah Gancher, Christine Lahti and Director Darko Tresnjak
Director Darko Tresnjak
Playwright Sarah Gancher
Renata Friedman and Matthew Rauch
Playwright Sarah Gancher
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern, Playwright Sarah Gancher and Video/Projection Design Jared Mezzocchi
Scenic Design Alexander Dodge, Director Darko Tresnjak, Video/Projection Design Jared Mezzocchi and Lighting Design Marcus Doshi
Scenic Design Alexander Dodge and Director Darko Tresnjak
Associate Producer Dori Berinstein
Director Darko Tresnjak, Associate Producer Dori Berinstein and Playwright Sarah Gancher
Rachel Chavkin and John Lavelle
Rachel Chavkin and John Lavelle
Rachel Chavkin, John Lavelle and Playwright Sarah Gancher
John Lavelle and Renata Friedman
Renata Friedman and Matthew Rauch
Richard Schiff, Christine Lahti and Thomas Schlamme
Rachel Chavkin, Playwright Sarah Gancher and Anais Mitchell
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You