Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Click Here for More on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park

The Free Shakespeare in the Park production stars Danai Gurira.

Jul. 1, 2022  

The Public Theater just celebrated opening night of Free Shakespeare in the Park production of RICHARD III at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The shows marks Robert O'Hara's Free Shakespeare in the Park debut and welcomes Danai Gurira back to The Delacorte after 11 years in the title role. Check out photos from opening night below!

The complete cast of RICHARD III includes Maleni Chaitoo (Ensemble), Wyatt Cirbus (Prince of Wales), Thomas DellaMonica (Understudy Ensemble) , Sanjit De Silva (Buckingham), Sam Duncan (Duke of York), Thaddeus S. Fitzpatrick (Ensemble), Skyler Gallun (Ensemble), Danai Gurira (Richard III), Sarah Nina Hayon (Ensemble), Monique Holt (Duchess of York), Matthew August Jeffers (Ensemble), Matt Monaco (Ensemble), Gregg Mozgala (King Edward IV/Richmond), Joe Mucciolo (Ensemble), Paul Niebanck (George), Xavier Pacheco (Ensemble), Marcus Raye Pérez (Ensemble), Grace Porter (Ensemble), Michael Potts (Lord Stanley), Ariel Shafir (Lord Hastings), Heather Alicia Simms (Queen Elizabeth), N'yomi Stewart (Ensemble), Ali Stroker (Anne), Sharon Washington (Queen Margaret), and Daniel J. Watts (Catesby Ratcliffe).

Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara (Slave Play, The Public's Barbecue) brings his sharp wit and story-telling genius to The Delacorte with a bold new production of RICHARD III. One of Shakespeare's most indelible villains, Richard is determined to be King. Following his lust for power and the throne, he manipulates, kidnaps, and kills all who stand between him and his throne, using brilliant words and dark charm to conceal his dismantling of government and justice. This masterful dive into the muddy middle between political genius and violent power grab will open Free Shakespeare in the Park's 60th Season with piercing relevancy and electrifying drama.

The production features scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, sound design and original music by Elisheba Ittoop, Delacorte 2022 sound system design by Daniel Lundberg, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, prop management by Alexander Wylie, direction of artistic sign language by Neil Sprouse, fight direction by Teniece Divya Johnson and Jeremy Sample, intimacy direction by Tenice Divya Johnson, and movement direction by Byron Easley. Bryan Bauer serves as production stage manager and Heather Englander serves as stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ramsey Faragallah, Jordan Faragallah

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ramsey Faragallah, Jordan Faragallah

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Rob Shuter, Bruce Sussman, Jamie deRoy, and guest

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Frank Harts

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Frank Harts

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Andre De Shields

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Andre De Shields

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Tala Ashe

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Tala Ashe

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Pascale Armand

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Pascale Armand

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Stacey Sargeant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Stacey Sargeant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Pascale Armand, Stacey Sargeant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Pascale Armand, Stacey Sargeant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ryan Haddad

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ryan Haddad

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Caitlin Nasema Cassidy, Rudi Roushdi, and guests

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Neil Sprouse

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Neil Sprouse

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Will Roland, Steph Wessels

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Will Roland, Steph Wessels

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Will Roland

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Will Roland

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Nuah Ozryel and guest

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Nuah Ozryel and guest

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Byron Easley

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Byron Easley

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Jelani Alladin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Jelani Alladin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Jonathan Burke

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Jonathan Burke

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Teniece Divya Johnson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Teniece Divya Johnson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Alexandria Wailes

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Alexandria Wailes

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Nathan Lee Graham

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Nathan Lee Graham

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Daniel K. Isaac

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Daniel K. Isaac

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Myung Hee Cho

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Myung Hee Cho

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Darius de Haas

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Darius de Haas

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Osh Ashruf

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Osh Ashruf

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Patrick Lazour

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Patrick Lazour

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Louisa Jacobson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Louisa Jacobson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Michael Cerveris

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Michael Cerveris

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Corey Stoll, Nadia Bowers

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Corey Stoll, Nadia Bowers

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Harry Richardson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Harry Richardson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Lynn Nottage

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Lynn Nottage

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Harry Richardson, Louisa Jacobson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Harry Richardson, Louisa Jacobson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Raul Esparza

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Raul Esparza

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Harry Jacobson, Ben Ahlers, Louisa Jacobson, Michael Cerveris, Thomas Cocquerel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Benim Foster and family

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Benim Foster and family

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Adrienne Warren

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Adrienne Warren

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ben Ahlers

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ben Ahlers

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Shannon Tyo and guest

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Shannon Tyo and guest

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
David Henry Hwang

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
David Henry Hwang

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Harry RIchardson, Ben Ahlers

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Tess Goldwyn, Tony Goldwyn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Tess Goldwyn, Tony Goldwyn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Zainab Jah

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Zainab Jah

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Daniel Mitura

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Daniel Mitura

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Zainab Jah, Daniel Mitura

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Zainab Jah, Daniel Mitura

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Jeremy O. Harris

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Jeremy O. Harris

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Jeremy O. Harris, Louisa Jacobson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD III in the Park
Jeremy O. Harris, Louisa Jacobson





Related Articles


From This Author - Jennifer Broski