News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala

The event will be held on November 22.

By: Nov. 22, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The N'Kenge Foundation will host its inaugural benefit gala taking place on Friday, November 22, 2024, at The Cutting Room in New York City. The event will celebrate the remarkable achievements of Producer and Tony Award-winner LaChanze and actress, author, and philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete, whose trailblazing work has left a lasting impact on both the arts and their communities. Check out photos from rehearsal below!

LATEST NEWS

Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, & More to Appear in MARY POPPINS ABC Special
Video: New 'What Is This Feeling' WICKED Movie Clip
Video: How Well Does the DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Recall Their Old Lines?
Photos: Ground Up and Target Release WICKED Ballet Flats

he evening's festivities begin at 6:00 PM with a glamorous Red Carpet and VIP pre-show reception, followed by general admission doors at 7:00 PM, and a spectacular show at 7:30 PM. With a theme of Old Hollywood Glamour, formal attire is highly encouraged to complement an evening filled with elegance, artistry, and purpose.

Proceeds from the gala will support "Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical," a groundbreaking project led by a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning team. Directed by Tamara Tunie and produced by Richard Bell and N'Kenge, the musical features a book and lyrics by Trey Ellis, music and lyrics by Shelton L. Becton, choreography by Byron Easley, and arrangements by Everett Bradley. Conceived by N'Kenge, the project celebrates the life and legacy of Dorothy Dandridge, a performer who blazed trails for African Americans in the entertainment industry. As well as the N'Kenge Foundation's Educational Initiatives (including partnerships with HBCUs for mentorship and internships), Community Engagement programs focused on mental health and healing through the arts (in collaboration with Healing TREE), and Media Expansion efforts across film, TV, and literature, including a children's book about Dorothy Dandridge's daughter, aimed at raising awareness for children with special needs.

The night will include performances from some of today's most exciting artists, including American Idol's Nya, Tony-Nominee & President of the Dramatists Guild of America Amanda Green, Broadway's N'Kenge, Aisha de Haas, renowned pianist ELEW, acclaimed performers Sam Behr, Jamal Story, Y. Dolly Fox, Kim Lara, Dawn Derow, Jahzara Martina, Mr. Taptastic, and more. Hosting the evening is Ayanna Prescod, a Brooklyn-based theater professional, producer, and founder. The evening will also feature special guest Jawan M. Jackson, a member of the legendary group The Temptations, actor, singer, radio personality, and voiceover artist, best known for his role as bass/baritone Melvin Franklin of The Temptations in Broadway's record-breaking Motown the Musical. Jawan will present and lend his support to this extraordinary night of celebration and recognition.

The event will feature Deah Love Harriott as the Music Director, and Dennis Creary, founder of Blacks on Wall Street, will serve as the auctioneer for the evening, presiding over a thrilling live auction that will include a one-of-a-kind piece by acclaimed artist Ashley Longshore. The night continues with a Hollywood-style afterparty led by DJ Dina Regine ensuring an unforgettable celebration well into the night. Broadway community members are encouraged to join the festivities after their performances, adding to the night's star power.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Gus Schonfeld

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Gus Schonfeld

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Gus Schonfeld

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Jeremy Schonfeld

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Jeremy Schonfeld

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Jeremy Schonfeld

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Kimberly Lara

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Kimberly Lara

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Kimberly Lara

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Dawn Derow

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Dawn Derow

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Dawn Derow

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Dolly Fox

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Dolly Fox

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Dolly Fox

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Aisha de Haas

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Aisha de Haas

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Aisha de Haas

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Mr. Taptastic Brian Davis

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Mr. Taptastic Brian Davis

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Mr. Taptastic Brian Davis

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Dawn Derow and Kimberly Lara

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Jahzara Martina

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Dawn Derow and Kimberly Lara

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Jahzara Martina

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Jahzara Martina

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
N'Kenge

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
N'Kenge

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
N'Kenge, Dawn Derow and Kimberly Lara

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
N'Kenge

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Lonnie Plaxico, Dawn Derow, Michael Cruse, N'Kenge, Aris Dolce Jr., Deah Love Harriott, Everett Bradley and Kimberly Lara

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Aris Dolce Jr. (Sax)

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Aris Dolce Jr. and Deah Love Harriott

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Lonnie Plaxico (Bass)

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Michael Cruse (Trumpet)

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Lonnie Plaxico, Michael Cruse, Aris Dolce Jr. and Deah Love Harriott (Music Director and Keys)

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Everett Bradley (Percussion)

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Everett Bradley and Deah Love Harriott

Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala Image
Winard Harper (Drums)





Videos