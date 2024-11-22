Photos: In Rehearsal For N'Kenge Foundation's Inaugural Benefit Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The N'Kenge Foundation will host its inaugural benefit gala taking place on Friday, November 22, 2024, at The Cutting Room in New York City. The event will celebrate the remarkable achievements of Producer and Tony Award-winner LaChanze and actress, author, and philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete, whose trailblazing work has left a lasting impact on both the arts and their communities. Check out photos from rehearsal below!

he evening's festivities begin at 6:00 PM with a glamorous Red Carpet and VIP pre-show reception, followed by general admission doors at 7:00 PM, and a spectacular show at 7:30 PM. With a theme of Old Hollywood Glamour, formal attire is highly encouraged to complement an evening filled with elegance, artistry, and purpose.

Proceeds from the gala will support "Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical," a groundbreaking project led by a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning team. Directed by Tamara Tunie and produced by Richard Bell and N'Kenge, the musical features a book and lyrics by Trey Ellis, music and lyrics by Shelton L. Becton, choreography by Byron Easley, and arrangements by Everett Bradley. Conceived by N'Kenge, the project celebrates the life and legacy of Dorothy Dandridge, a performer who blazed trails for African Americans in the entertainment industry. As well as the N'Kenge Foundation's Educational Initiatives (including partnerships with HBCUs for mentorship and internships), Community Engagement programs focused on mental health and healing through the arts (in collaboration with Healing TREE), and Media Expansion efforts across film, TV, and literature, including a children's book about Dorothy Dandridge's daughter, aimed at raising awareness for children with special needs.

The night will include performances from some of today's most exciting artists, including American Idol's Nya, Tony-Nominee & President of the Dramatists Guild of America Amanda Green, Broadway's N'Kenge, Aisha de Haas, renowned pianist ELEW, acclaimed performers Sam Behr, Jamal Story, Y. Dolly Fox, Kim Lara, Dawn Derow, Jahzara Martina, Mr. Taptastic, and more. Hosting the evening is Ayanna Prescod, a Brooklyn-based theater professional, producer, and founder. The evening will also feature special guest Jawan M. Jackson, a member of the legendary group The Temptations, actor, singer, radio personality, and voiceover artist, best known for his role as bass/baritone Melvin Franklin of The Temptations in Broadway's record-breaking Motown the Musical. Jawan will present and lend his support to this extraordinary night of celebration and recognition.

The event will feature Deah Love Harriott as the Music Director, and Dennis Creary, founder of Blacks on Wall Street, will serve as the auctioneer for the evening, presiding over a thrilling live auction that will include a one-of-a-kind piece by acclaimed artist Ashley Longshore. The night continues with a Hollywood-style afterparty led by DJ Dina Regine ensuring an unforgettable celebration well into the night. Broadway community members are encouraged to join the festivities after their performances, adding to the night's star power.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy