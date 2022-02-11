Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUSIC MAN
Photos: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and the Cast of THE MUSIC MAN Celebrate Opening Night

The Music Man officially opened last night at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Feb. 11, 2022  

Last night, the hugely anticipated revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo opened triumphantly on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you inside the festivities!

The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, also stars Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Lance Roberts as Constable Locke, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing rounding out the Ensemble.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman

The Music Man
Hugh Jackman

The Music Man
Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Jayne Houdyshell

The Music Man
Marie Mullen

The Music Man
Jayne Houdyshell

The Music Man
Marie Mullen

The Music Man
Imogen Clare-Wood, Producer Kate Horton and Ian Palmer

The Music Man
Richard Gatta, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ryan Worsing, Haley Fish, Kathy Voytko, Maria Briggs and Max Clayton

The Music Man
Branch Woodman

The Music Man
Branch Woodman

The Music Man
Kathy Voytko and Max Clayton

The Music Man
Kathy Voytko and Max Clayton

The Music Man
Remy Auberjonois

The Music Man
Remy Auberjonois

The Music Man
Richard Gatta

The Music Man
Richard Gatta

The Music Man
Shuler Hensley

The Music Man
Shuler Hensley

The Music Man
Ryan Worsing

The Music Man
Ryan Worsing

The Music Man
Maria Briggs

The Music Man
Maria Briggs

The Music Man
Daniel Patrick Russell

The Music Man
Daniel Patrick Russell

The Music Man
Haley Fish

The Music Man
Haley Fish

The Music Man
Eloise Kropp

The Music Man
Eloise Kropp

The Music Man
Ann Sanders

The Music Man
Ann Sanders

The Music Man
Sherisse Springer

The Music Man
Sherisse Springer

The Music Man
Lance Roberts

The Music Man
Lance Roberts

The Music Man
Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich

The Music Man
Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich

The Music Man
Nicholas Ward

The Music Man
Nicholas Ward

The Music Man
Daniel Torres

The Music Man
Daniel Torres

The Music Man
Eddie Korbich

The Music Man
Eddie Korbich

The Music Man
Phillip Boykin

The Music Man
Phillip Boykin

The Music Man
Phillip Boykin

The Music Man
Emma Crow and Gino Cosculluela

The Music Man
Emma Crow and Gino Cosculluela

The Music Man
Gino Cosculluela

The Music Man
Gino Cosculluela

The Music Man
Emma Crow

The Music Man
Emma Crow

The Music Man
Kammie Crum

The Music Man
Kammie Crum

The Music Man
Audrey Cardwell

The Music Man
Audrey Cardwell

The Music Man
Rema Webb, Garrett Long, Jessica Sheridan and Linda Mugleston

The Music Man
Sean Montgomery

The Music Man
Sean Montgomery

The Music Man
Jordan Beall

The Music Man
Jordan Beall

The Music Man
Ronnie S. Bowman Jr.

The Music Man
Ronnie S. Bowman Jr.

The Music Man
Emily Jewel Hoder, JT Church, Benjamin Paja, Kayla Teruel, Tanner Quirk, Carlee Flanigan, William Thomas Colin, Ethen Green-Younger and Ethan Lafazan

The Music Man
Kayla Teruel and Benjamin Pajak

The Music Man
Kayla Teruel and Benjamin Pajak

The Music Man
Jefferson Mays

The Music Man
Jefferson Mays

The Music Man
Emily Jewel Hoder

The Music Man
Emily Jewel Hoder

The Music Man
JT Church

The Music Man
JT Church

The Music Man
William Thomas Colin

The Music Man
William Thomas Colin

The Music Man
Ethan Lafazan

The Music Man
Ethan Lafazan

The Music Man
Ethen Green-Younger

The Music Man
Ethen Green-Younger

The Music Man
Tanner Quirk

The Music Man
Tanner Quirk

The Music Man
Carlee Flanigan

The Music Man
Carlee Flanigan

The Music Man
Drew Minard

The Music Man
Drew Minard

The Music Man
Mitchell Tobin

The Music Man
Mitchell Tobin

The Music Man
Nick Alvino

The Music Man
Nick Alvino

The Music Man
Aydin Eyikan

The Music Man
Aydin Eyikan

The Music Man
Kayla Levine

The Music Man
Kayla Levine

The Music Man
Curtis Holland

The Music Man
Curtis Holland




