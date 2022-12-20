Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Opening Night

See photos of Common, Jonathan Groff, Bobby Cannavale, Ellen Burstyn, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Brittney Mack and many more!

Dec. 20, 2022  

The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opened last night, December 19. Directed by Austin Pendleton, the play stars Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.

See photos of the stars arriving, and get a look inside the party!

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

Between Riverside and Crazy
Jonathan Groff

Between Riverside and Crazy
Jonathan Groff

Between Riverside and Crazy
Toby Onwumere

Between Riverside and Crazy
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Sarah Saltzberg

Between Riverside and Crazy
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Sarah Saltzberg

Between Riverside and Crazy
S. Epatha Merkerson

Between Riverside and Crazy
David Zayas and S. Epatha Merkerson

Between Riverside and Crazy
Kate Burton

Between Riverside and Crazy
Jake Cannavale and Bobby Cannavale

Between Riverside and Crazy
Jake Cannavale and Bobby Cannavale

Between Riverside and Crazy
Irene Gandy

Between Riverside and Crazy
Irene Gandy

Between Riverside and Crazy
Ashlie Atkinson and Leon Chase

Between Riverside and Crazy
Ashlie Atkinson

Between Riverside and Crazy
Ashlie Atkinson

Between Riverside and Crazy
Austin Pendleton

Between Riverside and Crazy
Lorraine Toussaint

Between Riverside and Crazy
Lorraine Toussaint

Between Riverside and Crazy
Carman Lacivita

Between Riverside and Crazy
Carman Lacivita

Between Riverside and Crazy
Samantha Mathis

Between Riverside and Crazy
Samantha Mathis

Between Riverside and Crazy
Ward Horton and Michael Hsu Rosen

Between Riverside and Crazy
Ellen Burstyn

Between Riverside and Crazy
Ellen Burstyn

Between Riverside and Crazy
Kara Young

Between Riverside and Crazy
Kara Young

Between Riverside and Crazy
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Between Riverside and Crazy
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Between Riverside and Crazy
Executive Director of Second Stage Theater Khady Kamara and Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne E. Adams

Between Riverside and Crazy
Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne E. Adams

Between Riverside and Crazy
Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne E. Adams

Between Riverside and Crazy
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker

Between Riverside and Crazy
Manu Narayan

Between Riverside and Crazy
Manu Narayan

Between Riverside and Crazy
Kate Baldwin

Between Riverside and Crazy
Kate Baldwin

Between Riverside and Crazy
Will Roland

Between Riverside and Crazy
Will Roland and Stephanie Wessels

Between Riverside and Crazy
Britton Smith

Between Riverside and Crazy
Britton Smith

Between Riverside and Crazy
Debra Martin Chase and Tory Kittles

Between Riverside and Crazy
Emily Bergl

Between Riverside and Crazy
Emily Bergl

Between Riverside and Crazy
Tory Kittles

Between Riverside and Crazy
Bess Wohl

Between Riverside and Crazy
Bess Wohl

Between Riverside and Crazy
Glenn Davis

Between Riverside and Crazy
Glenn Davis

Between Riverside and Crazy
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Between Riverside and Crazy
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Between Riverside and Crazy
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Trey Hudson

Between Riverside and Crazy
Trey Hudson

Between Riverside and Crazy
Trey Hudson

Between Riverside and Crazy
Brittney Mack and Keirsten Nicole Hodgens

Between Riverside and Crazy
Brittney Mack and Keirsten Nicole Hodgens

Between Riverside and Crazy
Brittney Mack

Between Riverside and Crazy
Brittney Mack

Between Riverside and Crazy
Keirsten Nicole Hodgens

Between Riverside and Crazy
Keirsten Nicole Hodgens

Between Riverside and Crazy
Lynn Nottage

Between Riverside and Crazy
Kate Whoriskey

Between Riverside and Crazy
Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings

Between Riverside and Crazy
Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings

Between Riverside and Crazy
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Between Riverside and Crazy
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Between Riverside and Crazy
Jake Cannavale

Between Riverside and Crazy
Phylicia Rashad

Between Riverside and Crazy
Bobby Cannavale

Between Riverside and Crazy
Sharon D Clarke

Between Riverside and Crazy
Jake Cannavale and Bobby Cannavale

Between Riverside and Crazy
Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff

Between Riverside and Crazy
Halley Feiffer, Tim Venable and Will Cantler

Between Riverside and Crazy
Elizabeth Rodriguez, Bobby Cannavale and Daphne Rubin- Vega

Between Riverside and Crazy
Stage Managers Bryan Bauer, John C. Moore, Susan Jamarillo and Common

Between Riverside and Crazy
Stage Managers Bryan Bauer, John C. Moore, Susan Jamarillo and Common

Between Riverside and Crazy
Victor Almanzar, Jake Cannavale and Eric Betancourt

Between Riverside and Crazy
Liza Colon-Zayas and S. Epatha Merkerson

Between Riverside and Crazy
J. Anthony Crane, Kate A. Mulligan and Eric Betancourt

Between Riverside and Crazy
S. Epatha Merkerson, Liza Colon-Zayas and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Between Riverside and Crazy
Elizabeth Rodriguez, Liza Colon-Zayas and Kara Young

Between Riverside and Crazy
Elizabeth Rodriguez, Liza Colon-Zayas, Elizabeth Canavan and Wilemina Olivia Garcia

Between Riverside and Crazy
Ellen Burstyn and Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colon-Zayas

Between Riverside and Crazy
Ellen Burstyn and Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colon-Zayas

Between Riverside and Crazy
Rosal Colon and Jake Cannavale

Between Riverside and Crazy
Florencia Lozano

Between Riverside and Crazy
Florencia Lozano

Between Riverside and Crazy
David Zayas and Liza Colon-Zayas

Between Riverside and Crazy
David Zayas and Liza Colon-Zayas

Between Riverside and Crazy
Common and Glenn Davis

Between Riverside and Crazy
Common, Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Alex Levine and Molly Forster

Between Riverside and Crazy
Common, Mother Dr. Mahalia Hines and Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman

Between Riverside and Crazy
Common and mother Dr. Mahalia Hines

Between Riverside and Crazy
Common and Rosal Colon

Between Riverside and Crazy
Assistant Director Adrian Wattenmaker and Director Austin Pendleton

Between Riverside and Crazy
Assistant Director Adrian Wattenmaker, Director Austin Pendleton and Lighting Designer Keith Parham

Between Riverside and Crazy
Luca Costanzo, Common, Daphne Rubim-Vega and Sophia Costanzo

Between Riverside and Crazy
Kara Young and Emily Bergl

Between Riverside and Crazy
Stephen McKinley Henderson and Roslyn Ruff



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: The Cast of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Take Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Take Their Opening Night Bows
December 20, 2022

The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opened last night, December 19. Directed by Austin Pendleton, the play stars Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.
Photos: RuPaul Hosts Performance of AIN'T NO MO'Photos: RuPaul Hosts Performance of AIN'T NO MO'
December 16, 2022

RuPaul hosted a special performance of Ain't No Mo' on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the evening, and you can check out photos here!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Eddie Izzard's GREAT EXPECTATIONSPhotos: Inside Opening Night of Eddie Izzard's GREAT EXPECTATIONS
December 16, 2022

Last night was the official opening for Eddie Izzard in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations! The production recently extended, announcing its new closing date of February 11 at The Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street). Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Strikes a Pose on Opening NightPhotos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Strikes a Pose on Opening Night
December 13, 2022

Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot has officially opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and we're taking you inside the big night with photos of the cast on the red carpet. Check them out here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of SOME LIKE IT HOT Opening NightPhotos: On the Red Carpet of SOME LIKE IT HOT Opening Night
December 12, 2022

See photos from the opening night red carpet of Some Like It Hot, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.
share