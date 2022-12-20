Photos: Go Inside BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Opening Night
See photos of Common, Jonathan Groff, Bobby Cannavale, Ellen Burstyn, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Brittney Mack and many more!
The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opened last night, December 19. Directed by Austin Pendleton, the play stars Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.
See photos of the stars arriving, and get a look inside the party!
City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.
Toby Onwumere
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Sarah Saltzberg
David Zayas and S. Epatha Merkerson
Jake Cannavale and Bobby Cannavale
Ashlie Atkinson and Leon Chase
Ward Horton and Michael Hsu Rosen
Executive Director of Second Stage Theater Khady Kamara and Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne E. Adams
Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne E. Adams
Speaker of the New York City Council Adrienne E. Adams
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker
Will Roland and Stephanie Wessels
Debra Martin Chase and Tory Kittles
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Trey Hudson
Brittney Mack and Keirsten Nicole Hodgens
Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings
Jake Cannavale and Bobby Cannavale
Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff
Halley Feiffer, Tim Venable and Will Cantler
Elizabeth Rodriguez, Bobby Cannavale and Daphne Rubin- Vega
Stage Managers Bryan Bauer, John C. Moore, Susan Jamarillo and Common
Victor Almanzar, Jake Cannavale and Eric Betancourt
Liza Colon-Zayas and S. Epatha Merkerson
J. Anthony Crane, Kate A. Mulligan and Eric Betancourt
S. Epatha Merkerson, Liza Colon-Zayas and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Elizabeth Rodriguez, Liza Colon-Zayas and Kara Young
Elizabeth Rodriguez, Liza Colon-Zayas, Elizabeth Canavan and Wilemina Olivia Garcia
Ellen Burstyn and Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colon-Zayas
Rosal Colon and Jake Cannavale
David Zayas and Liza Colon-Zayas
Common and Glenn Davis
Common, Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Alex Levine and Molly Forster
Common, Mother Dr. Mahalia Hines and Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman
Common and mother Dr. Mahalia Hines
Common and Rosal Colon
Assistant Director Adrian Wattenmaker and Director Austin Pendleton
Assistant Director Adrian Wattenmaker, Director Austin Pendleton and Lighting Designer Keith Parham
Luca Costanzo, Common, Daphne Rubim-Vega and Sophia Costanzo
From This Author - Bruce Glikas
December 20, 2022
