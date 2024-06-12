Photos: First Look at Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar in KISS ME, KATE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar star in Kiss Me, Kate at London's Barbican Centre, running through 14 September. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

From the Producer of Anything Goes, comes a new production of Kiss Me, Kate. With Cole Porter’s razor-sharp witted lyrics, it's Broadway musical comedy meets Shakespeare meets Noises Off. Directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I, South Pacific) and with a company of over 50 including a full-scale orchestra, Kiss Me, Kate features classic songs including Another Op'nin', Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Adrian Dunbar stars as Fred Graham with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi joined by Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun and Georgina Onuorah as Lois Lane. Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun will play the Gangsters.

The creative team includes Director Bartlett Sher, Choreographer Anthony Van Laast, Set Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, and Music Supervisor Stephen Ridley.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson