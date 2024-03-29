Photos: First Look at Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly in Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Robyn Hurder has joined the cast of Chicago on Broadway! Get a first look at photos of Hurder as Velma Kelly below!

The current cast of Chicago features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Hayley Swindal as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Angel Reda, Mikayla Renfrow, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Colt Adam Weiss.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

