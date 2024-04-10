Photos: First Look at Michael Stuhlbarg and More in PATRIOTS on Broadway

Patriots opens April 22, 2024 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
|
Previews are now underway for Patriots, the timely new play by Peter Morgan, and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner and Artistic Director of London’s Almeida Theatre, Rupert Goold. Check out a first look at the cast in action!
In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin (Keen). But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.
Tony and Emmy Award nominee Michael Stuhlbarg (Broadway: The Pillowman; Film: A Serious Man, Call Me by Your Name; Television: “Boardwalk Empire”) returns to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star as Boris Berezovsky. Original London cast member Will Keen makes his Broadway debut, recreating his mesmerizing Olivier Award-winning performance as Vladimir Putin. Original London cast member Luke Thallon (Evening Standard Award nominee for the Almeida’s Albion) also makes his Broadway debut as Russian oligarch and politician Roman Abramovich.
The 18-member cast features Stella Baker (Television: “The Republic of Sarah,” “Tell Me Your Secrets”) as Marina Litvinenko; Ronald Guttman (Broadway: Coastal Disturbances; Almeida/West End: Patriots; Film: The Hunt for Red October) as Professor Perelman; Alex Hurt (Broadway: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; Television: “Bonding,” “The Good Fight”) as Alexander Litvinenko; Rosie Benton (Broadway: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Stick Fly) as Anna Berezovsky & Others; Jeff Biehl (Broadway: Machinal) as Teacher/FSB Boss & Others; Peter Bradbury (Broadway: The Shark is Broken, Hangmen) as Voloshin/Nurse & Others; Camila Canó-Flaviá (Broadway: Network; Off-Broadway: Mac Beth, The Coast Starlight) as Tatiana/Nina Berezovsky & Others; Joe Forbrich (Film: Bridge of Spies; TV: “Law & Order”) as FSB Agent/Oligarch & Others; Marianna Gailus (Training: Juilliard) as Katya & Others; Paul Kynman (Almeida/West End: Patriots; Film: Clash of the Titans, Asteroid City) as Korzhakov/Yeltsin & Others; Adam Poss (Television: “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire”) as Lawyer/Home Office & Others; Nick Rehberger (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, The Glass Menagerie) as Assistant/Kahneman & Others; and Tony Ward (Broadway: The Audience, Twelfth Night/Richard III) as FSB Agent/Oligarch & Others. Understudies are Benjamin Bonenfant (New York: Theatre for a New Audience, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival) and Danielle Chaves (Regional: Oregon Shakespeare Festival).
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Cast of Patriots
Michael Stuhlbarg and Ronald Guttman
Luke Thallon and Michael Stuhlbarg
Will Keen, Luke Thallon and Michael Stuhlbarg
Michael Stuhlbarg and Will Keen
Videos