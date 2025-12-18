Video: Hugh Jackman Surprises Milwaukee High School Band Class With New Instruments

Earlier this month, Hugh Jackman paid a visit to Milwaukee for the premiere of his new film, Song Sung Blue. While there, he stopped by a local high school's music class to give them the surprise of a lifetime.

The film's director, Craig Brewer, addressed the class first, stating that Jackman had made a special video for them. Then, much to the shock of the students, Jackman himself walked in!

To add to the excitment, Jackman supplied the class with some new instruments that they were in need of.

"I just love that you guys are here following your dreams, following your passions," he told the class. One student even noted that it was already the best week of his life.

Check out the video!

About Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue marks Hugh Jackman's first onscreen musical since 2018's The Greatest Showman. In the film, the Tony winner and Kate Hudson star as two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams. The movie hits theaters on December 25.