Photos: First Look at Audible Theater's LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Photos have been released for Audible Theater's new production of Eugene O'Neill epic Long Day's Journey Into Night, directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara. This new production is now in performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Opening night is Tuesday, January 25.

Check out photos below!

Playing five weeks only, the limited engagement stars Emmy Award nominee Bill Camp (The Crucible, "The Queen's Gambit"), four-time Obie Award winner Elizabeth Marvel (Hedda Gabler, "Homeland"), Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), and Jason Bowen (The Play That Goes Wrong). O'Hara's contemporary reimagining of Long Day's Journey Into Night runs approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes with no intermission and includes themes of drug/alcohol addiction and domestic violence.

Tickets are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane. The production will also be recorded as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night receives a vibrant and timely update in this interpretation by prolific, Tony Award-nominated director Robert O'Hara.

At the heart of O'Neill's masterwork is the Tyrone family, living together again under lockdown. As the pressure builds, each family member retreats to their own destructive vices. This must-see production inspired by the events of 2020 is a visceral and provocative exploration of addiction and mental health speaking to our present moment.

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (scenic and costume design), Alex Jainchill (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Yee Eun Nam (projection design), and Nicholas Polonio (associate director). Sarah G. Harris is the Production Stage Manager and casting is by X Casting (Victor Vazquez, CSA). Technical Supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates and General Management is by Baseline Theatrical (Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton).

Long Day's Journey into Night is produced by arrangement with Yale University, Trust U/W/O Shane O'Neill, and Bubbles Incorporated SA.