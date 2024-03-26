Photos: Ella Beatty Takes First Bows in APPROPRIATE on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ella Beatty is making her Broadway debut as “River” in Appropriate, taking over for Elle Fanning. Beatty officially began performances last night, March 25. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of her first bows below!

Ella Beatty is a Juilliard-trained actress who can currently be seen starring in the role of "Kerry O'Shea" in the Gus Van Sant-directed, Ryan Murphy-produced FX series, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.” Ella will next be seen in the A24 film, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, alongside Rose Byrne and A$AP Rocky. Ms. Beatty is represented by CAA and Entertainment 360.

She joins a cast which also includes original company members Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers. Ms. Beatty is replacing Elle Fanning, who is not transferring with the production.

ABOUT APPROPRIATE

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, APPROPRIATE.

It's summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch's Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they'll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can't be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas