Photos: Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Shalhoub & More Rehearse for ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL)

Rehearsals are underway for The Public Theater's world premiere of ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL), a new play by 2025 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize finalist Anna Ziegler and directed by Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel nominee Tyne Rafaeli. The bold new adaptation of Sophocles’ classic begins performances in The Public’s Anspacher Theater on Thursday, February 26 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance.

ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL) reimagines the story of Oedipus’ daughter Antigone through a bold new lens. Written by award-winning playwright Anna Ziegler, this lyrical epic follows a fiercely independent young woman determined to control her own body in a kingdom ruled by archaic laws that regulate women’s autonomy. Incisively witty and breathtakingly intelligent, ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL) paints a world that is both modern and ancient; a world of lost leaders, hapless cops, and one very righteous daughter on an all-night bender.

The cast of ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL) includes Ethan Dubin (Cop 3/Achilles), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Chorus), Katie Kreisler (Cop 1/Proprietor), Susannah Perkins (Antigone), Dave Quay (Cop 2/Palace Guard), Tony Shalhoub (Creon), Calvin Leon Smith (Haemon), and Haley Wong (Ismene). Understudies for the production will be announced at a later date.