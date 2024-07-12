Photos: Casts of HELL'S KITCHEN, BACK TO THE FUTURE & More at Broadway in Bryant Park

This is the first Broadway in Bryant Park of 2024.
Just yesterday, July 11, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park kicked off its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.
This week's performances included: a preshow featuring students from AMDA; The Who's Tommy (Ali Louis Bourzgui, Adam Jacobs, Bobby Conte, Haley Gustafson and more); Water for Elephants (Isabelle McCalla, Ken Wulf Clark, Asa Somers, Sara Gettelfinger, Joe De Paul); The Wiz (Avery Wilson, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Melody A. Betts, Nichelle Lewis, Polanco Jones Jr.); Back to the Future (Jelani Remy, JJ Niemann, Evan Alexander Smith); and Hell's Kitchen (Gianna Harris, Vanessa Ferguson, Jackie Leon, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II); with host Helen Little and co-host Kyle Ramar Freeman.
Check back later for video coverage from Week 1 and tune in next week for performances from Aladdin, Frozen, and The Lion King.
The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2024 schedule.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
106.7 Lite FM presents Broadway in Bryant Park 2024
From AMDA College of the Performing Arts-Kyle Taylor Parker
From AMDA College of the Performing Arts-Charity Ariana, Destiny David and Ailadis Hernandez De Leon
From AMDA College of the Performing Arts-Nyjair Wilkerson and Jackson Bateman
From AMDA College of the Performing Arts-Kyle Taylor Parker, Charity Ariana, Destiny David, Ailadis Hernandez De Leon, Nyjair Wilkerson and Jackson Bateman
106.7 Lite FM's Helen Little
106.7 Lite FM's Helen Little is joined by Co Host Kyle Ramar Freeman
Nathan Lucrezio, Bobby Conte, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Adam Jacobs and Jenna Nicole Schoen
Bobby Conte and Ali Louis Bourzgui
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Alexandra Matteo
Bobby Conte, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Adam Jacobs
The Cast of The Who's Tommy that includes-Ali Louis Bourzgui, Bobby Conte, Adam Jacobs, Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Tyler James Eisenreich, Afra Hines, David Paul Kidder, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Daniel Quadrino, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta and Andrew Tufano
Lily Kren, Alexandra Matteo, Daniel Quadrino, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Nathan Lucrezio, Reagan Pender, Bobby Conte, Tyler James Eisenreich, Mark Mitrano, Haley Gustafson, Afra Hines, Dee Tomasetta, Adam Jacobs, Ali Louis Bourzgui, David Paul Kidder, Jeremiah Alsop, Andrew Tufano and Ronnie Bowman, Jr.
Isabelle McCalla and Ken Wulf Clark
Ken Wulf Clark, Sara Gettelfinger, Joe De Paul and Asa Somers
Joe De Paul, Asa Somers and Sara Gettelfinger
Isabelle McCalla and Ken Wulf Clark
Ken Wulf Clark, Joe De Paul, Asa Somers and Isabella McCalla
Kyle Ramar Freeman and Nichelle Lewis
Polanco Jones Jr.
Kyle Ramar Freeman, Avery Wilson and Polanco Jones Jr.
Nichelle Lewis, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Avery Wilson and Polanco Jones Jr.
Kyle Ramar Freeman, Polanco Jones Jr., Nichelle Lewis, Melody A. Betts and Avery Wilson
JJ Niemann, Evan Alexander Smith and Jelani Remy
Evan Alexander Smith and JJ Niemann
Evan Alexander Smith, Katie Laduca, JJ Niemann and Aaron Alcaraz
JJ Niemann and Evan Alexander Smith
JJ Niemann and members of the cast that includes Hannah Kevitt, Victoria Byrd, Jessie Peltier and Kimberly Immanuel
Evan Alexander Smith, JJ Niemann, Jelani Remy and The Cast of Back To The Future that includes Hannah Kevitt, Cixtoria Byrd, Kimberly Immanuel, Jessie Peltier, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Katie Laduca, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson and Aaron Alcaraz
Evan Alexander Smith, JJ Niemann, Jelani Remy, Hannah Kevitt, Cixtoria Byrd, Kimberly Immanuel, Jessie Peltier, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Katie Laduca, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson and Aaron Alcaraz
Gianna Harris and Lamont Walker II
Jade Milan, Jackie Leon and Gianna Harris
Jade Milan and Jackie Leon
Donna Vivino
Donna Vivino, Gianna Harris, Lamont Walker II, Jade Milan and Jackie Leon
