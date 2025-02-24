Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature

Marroquín has played Roxie Hart & Velma Kelly in the Broadway company of Chicago off-and-on with over 4,000 performances under her belt.
Bianca Marroquín, who recently starred in Chicago on Broadway, has received her caricature at the iconic Sardi's! Marroquín has played Roxie Hart & Velma Kelly in the Broadway company of Chicago off-and-on with over 4,000 performances under her belt. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of her portrait and you can check out photos below!
Bianca Marroquín started her artistic career in Mexico City in productions of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Phantom of the Opera, Vagina Monologues and Chicago. In 2002, Bianca made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart and later kicked off Chicago’s third national tour, winning a Helen Hayes Award. Other Broadway credits: Daniela in In the Heights; Carmen in The Pajama Game. Her regional work includes And the World Goes Round at Barrington Stage Company (woman #3) and Bye Bye Birdie at North Shore Music Theatre (Rose Alvarez, IRNE Award for Best Actress in a musical). Other credits include Maria Rainer in The Sound of Music (Mexico City), Anita in West Side Story (Carnegie Hall) and Mary in Disney’s Mary Poppins (Mexico City). TV: Chita Rivera in FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” Film: Half Brothers. You can catch her in Apple TV’s series, “Acapulco”.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius a and Bianca Marroquin
Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius a and Bianca Marroquin
Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius a and Bianca Marroquin
Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius a and Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin and Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius
David Bushman, Gabriela Garcia, Brenda Braxton, Alecia Parker, Bianca Marroquin, Joseph London, Mikayla Renfrow, Max von Essen, Mary Claire King and Marty Lawson
Colette Schottland, Bianca Marroquin and Joseph Schottland
Bianca Marroquin and Alecia Parker
Brenda Braxton and Bianca Marroquin
Marie Claire King and Marty Lawson and Bianca Marroquin
Max von Essen and Bianca Marroquin
David Bushman and Bianca Marroquin
Sharon Lickerman and Bianca Marroquin
Alixx Schottland and Bianca Marroquin
Jamie Ward, Sharon Lickerman and Bianca Marroquin
Joseph London and Bianca Marroquin
Ruben Flores and Bianca Marroquin
Gabriela Garcia and Bianca Marroquin
Mikayla Renfrow and Bianca Marroquin
Joseph Schottland and Bianca Marroquin
"Destiny of Desire" Team Nell Emilia Suarez, Kenneth Teaton, Yesenia Ayala, Al Rodrigo and Bianca Marroquin
Joseph Schottland, Colette Schottland and Bianca Marroquin
Fernando F.Cardenas Pena and Bianca Marroquin
Alecia Parker and Bianca Marroquin
Brenda Braxton, Bianca Marroquin and Gabriela Garcia