Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature

By: Feb. 24, 2025
 Bianca Marroquín, who recently starred in Chicago on Broadway, has received her caricature at the iconic Sardi's! Marroquín has played Roxie Hart & Velma Kelly in the Broadway company of Chicago off-and-on with over 4,000 performances under her belt.  BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of her portrait and you can check out photos below!

Bianca Marroquín started her artistic career in Mexico City in productions of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Phantom of the Opera, Vagina Monologues and Chicago. In 2002, Bianca made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart and later kicked off Chicago’s third national tour, winning a Helen Hayes Award. Other Broadway credits: Daniela in In the Heights; Carmen in The Pajama Game. Her regional work includes And the World Goes Round at Barrington Stage Company (woman #3) and Bye Bye Birdie at North Shore Music Theatre (Rose Alvarez, IRNE Award for Best Actress in a musical). Other credits include Maria Rainer in The Sound of Music (Mexico City), Anita in West Side Story (Carnegie Hall) and Mary in Disney’s Mary Poppins (Mexico City). TV: Chita Rivera in FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” Film: Half Brothers. You can catch her in Apple TV’s series, “Acapulco”. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius a and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius a and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius a and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius a and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Bianca Marroquin and Sardi's Owner/General Manager Max Klimavicius

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
David Bushman, Gabriela Garcia, Brenda Braxton, Alecia Parker, Bianca Marroquin, Joseph London, Mikayla Renfrow, Max von Essen, Mary Claire King and Marty Lawson

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Colette Schottland, Bianca Marroquin and Joseph Schottland

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Bianca Marroquin and Alecia Parker

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Brenda Braxton and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Marie Claire King and Marty Lawson and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Max von Essen and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
David Bushman and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Sharon Lickerman and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Alixx Schottland and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Jamie Ward, Sharon Lickerman and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Joseph London and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Ruben Flores and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Gabriela Garcia and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Mikayla Renfrow and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Joseph Schottland and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
"Destiny of Desire" Team Nell Emilia Suarez, Kenneth Teaton, Yesenia Ayala, Al Rodrigo and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Joseph Schottland, Colette Schottland and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Fernando F.Cardenas Pena and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Alecia Parker and Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Brenda Braxton, Bianca Marroquin and Gabriela Garcia

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Bianca Marroquin

Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature Image
Bianca Marroquin





