Photos: CHICAGO's Bianca Marroquín Receives Sardi's Caricature

Bianca Marroquín, who recently starred in Chicago on Broadway, has received her caricature at the iconic Sardi's! Marroquín has played Roxie Hart & Velma Kelly in the Broadway company of Chicago off-and-on with over 4,000 performances under her belt. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of her portrait and you can check out photos below!

Bianca Marroquín started her artistic career in Mexico City in productions of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Phantom of the Opera, Vagina Monologues and Chicago. In 2002, Bianca made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart and later kicked off Chicago’s third national tour, winning a Helen Hayes Award. Other Broadway credits: Daniela in In the Heights; Carmen in The Pajama Game. Her regional work includes And the World Goes Round at Barrington Stage Company (woman #3) and Bye Bye Birdie at North Shore Music Theatre (Rose Alvarez, IRNE Award for Best Actress in a musical). Other credits include Maria Rainer in The Sound of Music (Mexico City), Anita in West Side Story (Carnegie Hall) and Mary in Disney’s Mary Poppins (Mexico City). TV: Chita Rivera in FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” Film: Half Brothers. You can catch her in Apple TV’s series, “Acapulco”.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas