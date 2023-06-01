Photos: Broadway Toasts Release of 'I'll Drink to That!' Cocktail Book

We'd like to propose a toast! Broadway has always raised a glass to celebrate itself, both on-stage and off. I'll Drink to That!, by Laurence Maslon, is a celebration of theatrical tradition, a souvenir of magic moments on stage, and a practical guide to make one-of-a-kind craft cocktail recipes inspired by the best of Broadway.

About the new book, author Laurence Maslon said, "Ever since my parents took me, as a wee lad, to see Maggie Smith in Noël Coward's Private Lives, it struck me that the glamour of Broadway and the elegance of a cocktail will always go hand in glove--or 'hand and glass,' I should say. This book--with Joan Marcus's sparkling photos--gives readers an effervescent overview of that bubbly relationship, as well as more than a few choice anecdotes to dazzle any after-show cocktail conversation."

I'll Drink to That! expertly mixes clever cocktails that pay homage to Broadway shows, such as the Rainbow High from Evita and the Bali Ha'i M'ai T'ai from South Pacific with authentic recipes for drinks that play supporting roles in beloved shows, like the infamous Vodka Stinger from Company, and shakes it up with a history of the cocktail on Broadway, detailed by one of the leading musical theater historians, Laurence Maslon.

The best of Broadway gathered at Sardi's earlier this week to celebrate the book's release and you can check out photos from the big day below!