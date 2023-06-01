Photos: Broadway Toasts Release of 'I'll Drink to That!' Cocktail Book

I'll Drink to That! is now available where books are sold.

By:
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Photo 4 Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

We'd like to propose a toast! Broadway has always raised a glass to celebrate itself, both on-stage and off. I'll Drink to That!, by Laurence Maslon, is a celebration of theatrical tradition, a souvenir of magic moments on stage, and a practical guide to make one-of-a-kind craft cocktail recipes inspired by the best of Broadway. 

About the new book, author Laurence Maslon said, "Ever since my parents took me, as a wee lad, to see Maggie Smith in Noël Coward's Private Lives, it struck me that the glamour of Broadway and the elegance of a cocktail will always go hand in glove--or 'hand and glass,' I should say. This book--with Joan Marcus's sparkling photos--gives readers an effervescent overview of that bubbly relationship, as well as more than a few choice anecdotes to dazzle any after-show cocktail conversation."

I'll Drink to That! expertly mixes clever cocktails that pay homage to Broadway shows, such as the Rainbow High from Evita and the Bali Ha'i M'ai T'ai from South Pacific with authentic recipes for drinks that play supporting roles in beloved shows, like the infamous Vodka Stinger from Company, and shakes it up with a history of the cocktail on Broadway, detailed by one of the leading musical theater historians, Laurence Maslon.

The best of Broadway gathered at Sardi's earlier this week to celebrate the book's release and you can check out photos from the big day below!




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber Will Lead DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway Photo
Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber Will Lead DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company will present Tony & Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly and Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber in the new Broadway production John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, with direction by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.

Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilows HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilow's HARMONY on Broadway

Julie Benko is set to join the company of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, playing the role of “Ruth”. 

Video: Idina Menzel Drops MOVE Music Video Photo
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Idina Menzel is kicking off Pride Month with the new music video for her single 'Move.' Describing her new album as a 'love letter' to the Queer community, Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, and more for the new dance record.

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Hosts JEOPARDY! Category Photo
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Hosts JEOPARDY! Category

A recent episode of Jeopardy! featured a category on Andrew Lloyd Webber, with the legendary composer appearing to read out the questions. Filmed on stage at Bad Cinderella, Lloyd Webber asked questions about Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Watch the video to see if you can answer them all correctly!


More Hot Stories For You

Video: Inside the First Rehearsal for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The MunyVideo: Inside the First Rehearsal for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The Muny
Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public TheaterMaleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Theater
Photos: First Look at Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in LOVE LETTERSPhotos: First Look at Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in LOVE LETTERS
New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Acquires George C. Wolfe's ArchivesNew York Public Library for the Performing Arts Acquires George C. Wolfe's Archives

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You