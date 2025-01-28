Photos: Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in CABARET in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released of Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in London. The pair begin performances in the show tonight, Tuesday 28 January 2025. Check out photos below!

Emmy, Tony and Grammy award winner Billy Porter will play The Emcee and double Olivier award nominee Marisha Wallace will play Sally Bowles. They join Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. The cast is completed by Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna, Patrick Wilden and Lucy Young. Anne-Marie Wojna plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace’s final performance will be Saturday 24 May 2025.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by ATG Productions and Underbelly.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner