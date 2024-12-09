Photos: All New Photos From LES MISERABLES North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos have been released for the North American tour of Les Miserables, from Cameron Mackintosh, by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg. The show relaunched its tour in October 2022 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. Check out the photos below!

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean’ with Nick Rehberger as ‘Inspector Javert.' They are joined by Lindsay Heather Pearce as ‘Fantine,’ Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,’ Victoria Huston-Elem as ‘Madame Thénardier,’ Christian Mark Gibbs as ‘Enjolras,’ Mya Rena Hunter as ‘Éponine,’ Jake David Smith as ‘Marius’ and Delaney Guyer as ‘Cosette.’ Emerson Mae Chan and Greta Schaefer alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.’ Jackson Parker Gill and Jack Jewkes alternate in the role of ‘Gavroche.’

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Jeremiah Alsop, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Arianne DiCerbo, Emily Fink, Nicole Fragala, Audrey Hoffman, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Paige McNamara, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Tim Quartier, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Kaitlyn Sumner, Kyle Timson, David T. Walker, J.T. Wood and Jonathan Young.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg’s magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.