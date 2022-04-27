Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Strange Loop
Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Company Hits the Purple Carpet on Opening Night

A Strange Loop is playing on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre

Apr. 27, 2022  

The Broadway production of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, opened just last night at the Lyceum Theater (149 W 45th St). A Strange Loop is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman, along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

A STRANGE LOOP features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, with production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the company on the purple carpet below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr, Jaquel Spivey and Antwayn Hopper

Director Stephen Brackett and Playwright/Composer/Lyricist Michael R. Jackson

Stephen Brackett

Stephen Brackett

Michael R. Jackson

Michael R. Jackson

Jimmy Wilson, Barbara Whitman and Avara Hebert

Jimmy Wilson, Barbara Whitman and Avara Hebert

John-Michael Lyles

John-Michael Lyles

John-Michael Lyles and John-Andrew Morrison

John-Andrew Morrison, L Morgan Lee and John-Michael Lyles

John-Andrew Morrison, L Morgan Lee and John-Michael Lyles

John-Andrew Morrison

John-Andrew Morrison

James Jackson, Jr.

James Jackson, Jr.

Jaquel Spivey

Jaquel Spivey

Jaquel Spivey

Antwayn Hopper

Antwayn Hopper

John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr, Jaquel Spivey and Antwayn Hopper

John-Michael Lyles, Barbara Whitman, Jason Veasey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr, Jaquel Spivey, Antwayn Hopper abd Jimmy Wilson

L Morgan Lee

L Morgan Lee

Associate Company Manager Eric Armstrong Production Stage Manager Erin Gioia Albrecht, Assistant Stage Manager Vicki Whooper, Stage Manager Cherie B Tay and Company Manager Spencer Smith

Raja Feather Kelly

Raja Feather Kelly

Raja Feather Kelly and Antwayn Hopper

Raja Feather Kelly, Michael R. Jackson, Rona Siddiqui and Stephen Brackett

Raja Feather Kelly, Michael R. Jackson, Rona Siddiqui and Stephen Brackett

Rona Siddiqui

Rona Siddiqui

Kyle Ramar Freeman

Kyle Ramar Freeman

Edwin Bates

Edwin Bates

Jon-Michael Reese

Jon-Michael Reese

Team 321 Theatrical Management

Mars Rucker

Mars Rucker

Marcia Goldberg, Ken Silverman, Nina Essman and Rachel Kaufman

Mars Rucker, Edwin Bates, Jon-Michael Reese and Kyle Ramar Freeman

Mars Rucker, Edwin Bates, Jon-Michael Reese and Kyle Ramar Freeman


