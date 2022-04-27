Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Company Hits the Purple Carpet on Opening Night
A Strange Loop is playing on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre
The Broadway production of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, opened just last night at the Lyceum Theater (149 W 45th St). A Strange Loop is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman, along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.
The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.
A STRANGE LOOP features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, with production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the company on the purple carpet below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr, Jaquel Spivey and Antwayn Hopper
Director Stephen Brackett and Playwright/Composer/Lyricist Michael R. Jackson
Michael R. Jackson
Michael R. Jackson
Jimmy Wilson, Barbara Whitman and Avara Hebert
Jimmy Wilson, Barbara Whitman and Avara Hebert
John-Michael Lyles and John-Andrew Morrison
John-Andrew Morrison, L Morgan Lee and John-Michael Lyles
John-Andrew Morrison, L Morgan Lee and John-Michael Lyles
James Jackson, Jr.
James Jackson, Jr.
John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr, Jaquel Spivey and Antwayn Hopper
John-Michael Lyles, Barbara Whitman, Jason Veasey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr, Jaquel Spivey, Antwayn Hopper abd Jimmy Wilson
Associate Company Manager Eric Armstrong Production Stage Manager Erin Gioia Albrecht, Assistant Stage Manager Vicki Whooper, Stage Manager Cherie B Tay and Company Manager Spencer Smith
Raja Feather Kelly and Antwayn Hopper
Raja Feather Kelly, Michael R. Jackson, Rona Siddiqui and Stephen Brackett
Raja Feather Kelly, Michael R. Jackson, Rona Siddiqui and Stephen Brackett
Team 321 Theatrical Management
Marcia Goldberg, Ken Silverman, Nina Essman and Rachel Kaufman
Mars Rucker, Edwin Bates, Jon-Michael Reese and Kyle Ramar Freeman
Mars Rucker, Edwin Bates, Jon-Michael Reese and Kyle Ramar Freeman