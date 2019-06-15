Photo Flashback: Broadway Bares All! The Most Memorable Moments of Broadway's Sexiest Night
Bares in back! Broadway's fiercest talents join forces for one of Broadway's biggest nights- Broadway Bares: Take Off this Sunday, June 16, 2019. The evening is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Special guests will include Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, TV's Pose), Alex Newell (Once on This Island), Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Nathan Lee Graham(Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom) and Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady).
They'll perform alongside more than 150 dancers, including cast members from Broadway's Aladdin, Be More Chill, Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, Come From Away, Frozen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Hadestown, Hamilton, King Kong, The Lion King, My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera, Pretty Woman, The Prom and Wicked.
Combining the sexy wink of classic burlesque with today's favorite pop music, Broadway Bares: Take Off will present titillating, travel-inspired striptease at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom. From a risqué red light district to a tantalizing taming of the bull; from a mega-hot Burning Man to a celebratory return to Stonewall, you're invited on a worldwide romp with sexy dancers as your frisky flight crew, tour guides and cultural attachés.
Broadway Bares: Take Off will be performed at 9:30 pm and midnight. Tickets range from $65 to $3,000. Only a limited amount of tickets remain. Best availability is for the midnight performance. Ticket details are at broadwaycares.org. For other information and merchandise, visit broadwaybares.com. Performers are subject to change.
BroadwayWorld has rounded up some of the hottest pictures from 2007 and beyond in anticipation for the big event this Sunday. Check out the full gallery below!
2015: Laverne Cox from ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK. Photo by Kevin Thomas Garcia.
2008: Gregory Stockbridge, Sol Baird, performer, and Nick Dalton. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2018: Spencer Clark. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
2007: Joe Aaron Reid, Leslie Kritzer as hostess Frustratia) and Robb Sherman. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2017: Fine Art. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
2014: Broadway Bares Cast, Photo Credit: Daniel Roberts
2007: Todd Buonopane, Nick Adams and the cast of Pan. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2008: Robb Sherman, Tituss Burgess and Marty Thomas. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2012: Miriam Shor. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2012: Zachary Koval. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2017: Fine Art. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
2015: 'Sits Probe' featuring Holly Butler. Photo by Jonathan Tichler.
2008: BrIan Patrick and Vincent DePaul. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2014: Broadway Bares Cast, Photo Credit: Jonathan Tichler
2008: Jolynn Baca, Heather Janneck and Katrina Newman. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2011: Robin de Jesus, Megan Allen and Aaron Libby.. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2011: Alex Ringler, Dave August. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2009: Dani Spieler. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2009: Sutton Foster. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2015: The 'Load In' Act. Photo by Kevin Thomas Garcia.
2009: Ryan Jackson, Holly Ann Butler, Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Michelle Pruiett. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2018: Spencer Clark. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
2014: Broadway Bares Cast, Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia
2009: Alex Quiroga, Peter Kriss and Sidney Erik Wright. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2017: Psych. Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante
2009: Lesli Margherita and Billy Porter. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2013: Broadway Bares Dancers. Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
2012: Peter Kriss. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2008: Chad McCallon. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2017: Scrimmage. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
2015: Nick Adams. Photo by Ryan Mueller.
2018: Henry Byalikov and Jena VanElslander. Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
2011: Nick Kenkel, Katie Webber, Christoper Michael Lacey, Marina Lazzaretto, Christina Black, Kaitlin Mesh, Marcos Santana, Allison Thomas Lee, Rickey Tripp and Lynann Escatel. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2009: Travis Nesbitt and Franklyn Warfield. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2009: Ashley Arcement, Eddie Rabon, Jonathan Lovitz and Michelle Pruiett. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2014: Broadway Bares Cast, Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia
2013: Broadway Bares Dancers. Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
2012: Matt Gregorio and Jim Pilat. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2008: Ray Mercer, Gabriel Croom, Brandon O'Neal and Michelle Camaya. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2011: Lee Rob, Chris Messina, John Paul LaPorte, Adam Fleming and Patrick McCollum. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2014: Broadway Bares Cast, Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
2009: Norm Lewis and Daniel Reichard. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2017: Chem Lab. Photo Credit: Jonathan Tichler
2009: Madeline Deede, Norm Lewis and Laurie Sheppard. Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
2013: Broadway Bares Dancers. Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski