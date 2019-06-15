Photo Flashback: Broadway Bares All! The Most Memorable Moments of Broadway's Sexiest Night

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Bares in back! Broadway's fiercest talents join forces for one of Broadway's biggest nights- Broadway Bares: Take Off this Sunday, June 16, 2019. The evening is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Special guests will include Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, TV's Pose), Alex Newell (Once on This Island), Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Nathan Lee Graham(Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom) and Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady).

They'll perform alongside more than 150 dancers, including cast members from Broadway's Aladdin, Be More Chill, Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, Come From Away, Frozen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Hadestown, Hamilton, King Kong, The Lion King, My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera, Pretty Woman, The Prom and Wicked.

Combining the sexy wink of classic burlesque with today's favorite pop music, Broadway Bares: Take Off will present titillating, travel-inspired striptease at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom. From a risqué red light district to a tantalizing taming of the bull; from a mega-hot Burning Man to a celebratory return to Stonewall, you're invited on a worldwide romp with sexy dancers as your frisky flight crew, tour guides and cultural attachés.

Broadway Bares: Take Off will be performed at 9:30 pm and midnight. Tickets range from $65 to $3,000. Only a limited amount of tickets remain. Best availability is for the midnight performance. Ticket details are at broadwaycares.org. For other information and merchandise, visit broadwaybares.com. Performers are subject to change.

BroadwayWorld has rounded up some of the hottest pictures from 2007 and beyond in anticipation for the big event this Sunday. Check out the full gallery below!





