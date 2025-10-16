Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Provides a Record $18.3 Million in Support in 2025

Click Here for More on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS announced a record-breaking $18.3 million in grantmaking in 2025.

Thanks to the support of those onstage, backstage and in the audience — as well as many more dedicated donors and volunteers — Broadway Cares awarded $9.5 million through its National Grants Program to 483 organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. These grants are providing lifesaving medication, doctor visits, mental health support, healthy meals, housing and hope to those in need. This marks the largest year of grantmaking in the history of Broadway Cares’ National Grants Program.

Broadway Cares also shared $8.38 million with the Entertainment Community Fund, supporting its safety net of vital services - including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative, and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative - available to everyone in the entertainment industry and performing arts. This includes $2 million earmarked for emergency financial assistance, an expansion of Broadway Cares’ support for the Fund.

This marks the largest amount Broadway Cares has awarded the Entertainment Community Fund in a single year, outside the unprecedented support shared to help sustain the Broadway industry during the pandemic shutdown in 2020.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone in our theater community, our donors and volunteers, whose generosity makes this lifesaving work possible,” said Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “At a time when so many of the organizations we support are facing devastating budget cuts, your continued compassion ensures they can keep providing food, medication and care to those who need it most. While we can’t replace every dollar of lost funding, we can promise this: Broadway Cares will remain a steady, reliable partner - now and in the years ahead. The need has never been greater, and neither has our shared humanity.”

The $18.3 million total reflects Broadway Cares’ grantmaking in fiscal year 2025, which began October 1, 2024, and ended on September 30, 2025. Learn more about Broadway Cares’ grantmaking at broadwaycares.org/grants.