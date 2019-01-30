KISS ME KATE
Click Here for More Articles on KISS ME KATE

Photo Flash: The Cast of KISS ME, KATE is Too Darn Hot in This New Portrait

Jan. 30, 2019  

Check out the principal cast of the new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as "Kate/Lilli Vanessi," Tony Award nominee Will Chase as "Petruchio/Fred Graham," Corbin Bleu as "Lucentio/Bill Calhoun," Terence Archie as "Harrison Howell," Mel Johnson Jr. as "Harry Trevor/Baptista," James T. Lane as "Paul," Stephanie Styles as "Lois Lane/Bianca," Adrienne Walker as "Hattie," Lance Coadie Williams as "Gangster (Second Man)" and John Pankow as "Gangster (First Man)."

The cast also includes Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Travis Waldschmidt.

Kiss Me, Kate will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, direction by eight-time Tony nominee and Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, music direction by Paul Gemignani.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

Photo Flash: The Cast of KISS ME, KATE is Too Darn Hot in This New Portrait

Kelli O'Hara, Terence Archie, Stephanie Styles, James T. Lane, John Pankow, Will Chase, Corbin Bleu, Adrienne Walker, Mel Johnson, Jr., Lance Coadie Williams

buy tickets

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Broadway's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Tour And More Announced for 2019-2020 Broadway Las Vegas Season At Smith Center
  • VIDEO: Watch An All New HAMILTON Puerto Rico Montage Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look at RENT, Live on Fox
  • Photo Flash: The Cast of RENT on FOX Meets the OBC and More During Rehearsal
  • HADESTOWN's West End Cast, Inlcuding Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada & More, Will Reunite for Broadway Run!
  • Photos: HAMILTON Takes Its Final Bow in Puerto Rico; Bill and Hillary Clinton, Gayle King, and More Share in the Evening

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE