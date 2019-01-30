Photo Flash: The Cast of KISS ME, KATE is Too Darn Hot in This New Portrait

Click Here for More Articles on KISS ME KATE

Check out the principal cast of the new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as "Kate/Lilli Vanessi," Tony Award nominee Will Chase as "Petruchio/Fred Graham," Corbin Bleu as "Lucentio/Bill Calhoun," Terence Archie as "Harrison Howell," Mel Johnson Jr. as "Harry Trevor/Baptista," James T. Lane as "Paul," Stephanie Styles as "Lois Lane/Bianca," Adrienne Walker as "Hattie," Lance Coadie Williams as "Gangster (Second Man)" and John Pankow as "Gangster (First Man)."

The cast also includes Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Travis Waldschmidt.

Kiss Me, Kate will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, direction by eight-time Tony nominee and Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, music direction by Paul Gemignani.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

Kelli O'Hara, Terence Archie, Stephanie Styles, James T. Lane, John Pankow, Will Chase, Corbin Bleu, Adrienne Walker, Mel Johnson, Jr., Lance Coadie Williams

