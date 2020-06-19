Photo Flash: See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in a First Look at HAMILTON on Disney+
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!
See the photos below!
The show was filmed live on stage with the original cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.
The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.
The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.
The film is described as a "leap forward in the art of 'live capture'" which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience "Hamilton."
Photo Credit: Disney+
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr.
