Photo Flash: Remembering Jo Sullivan Loesser

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway veteran and Tony nominee (Most Happy Fella) Elizabeth Josephine "Jo" Sullivan Loesser passed away yesterday, April 28, from heart failure in her New York City Home. She was 91 years old.

Born in Mounds, Illinois, Sullivan played Polly Peachum in Marc Blitzstein's legendary English-language adaptation of The Threepenny Opera by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht off-Broadway in 1954.

She married Frank Loesser on April 29, 1959. They had two children, Hannah (1962-2007) and Emily (born 1965), who is also a singer-actress. She also appeared as herself in an "original special" on Broadway, called Let's Make An Opera (1950), which boasted music by Benjamin Britten, a libretto by Eric Crozier, musical direction by Norman Del Mar, and was directed by Marc Blitzstein.

In the summer of 1951 she played Dorothy Gale in The Municipal Opera Association of St. Louis production of The Wizard of Oz, opposite Margaret Hamilton, who reprised her film role of the Wicked Witch of the West. In 1992, Jo Loesser's daughter, Emily, played the same role at The Municipal Opera Association of St. Louis, the first time in Muny history a role has been played by both mother and daughter. Sullivan later reprised her role in the 1953 production at the Kansas City Starlight Theatre.

She also appeared on numerous recordings, such as Loesser by Loesser (alongside her daughter, Emily) as well as several albums for Ben Bagley's celebrated "Revisited" series on Painted Smiles Records (most notably Kurt Weill Revisited, Leonard Bernstein Revisited, and Frank Loesser Revisited.)

Since her husband's death in 1969, she managed the Frank Loesser estate, which included guiding production of all of his musicals, including Guys and Dolls, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying and The Most Happy Fella.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jo Sullivan Loesser attending The 2010 American Theatre Wing Gala celebrating the Centennial of Frank Loesser at Cipriani, New York City. June 7, 2010