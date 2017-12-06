Photo Flash: Non-Stop! HAMILTON Brings the Revolution to London

HAMILTON re-opens the newly rebuilt and restored Victoria Palace Theatre with previews beginning tonight (6 December 2017) with the official opening night taking place on 21 December 2017. HAMILTON is currently booking to 30 June 2018.

The West End cast comprises Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Michael Jibson (King George), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera (Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington) and Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton). At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Ash Hunter.

They are joined by Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Johnny Bishop, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Jack Butterworth, Jon-Scott Clark, Kelly Downing, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Lia Given, Gregory Haney*, Leah Hill, Barney Hudson, Waylon Jacobs, Miriam-Teak Lee, Phoebe Liberty, Alexzandra Sarmiento, Marsha Songcome, Christopher Tendai and Lindsey Tierney.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

Full ticketing information can be found on the official website at Hamiltonthemusical.co.uk which includes details of the Hamilton West End £10 daily Lottery. In addition, Patrons are advised to check the official Hamilton channels for news of late release seats which may become available at short notice.



The producers of Hamilton are working to combat the unauthorised profiteering of third party resellers and ticket touts. Delfont Mackintosh Theatres has pioneered for the West End a paperless ticket system for this production - Hamilton Paperless Ticketing, powered by Ticketmaster.



HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design byCharles G. LaPointe.



Winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hamiltoncontinues its runs at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, at the CIBC PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago and cities across North America.

Photos by Matthew Murphy.



Rachelle Ann Go, Rachel John and Christine Allado



Rachelle Ann Go and Jamael Westman



Jamael Westman and cast

Michael Jibson

Jason Pennycooke and cast