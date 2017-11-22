Photo Flash: More Photos from Opening Night of HADESTOWN at Citadel Theatre

The pre-Broadway production of Anaïs Mitchell's musical Hadestown just celebrated its opening at the Citadel Theatre, and BroadwayWorld has addtional photos from the festivities below!

As previously announced, Citadel's Hadestown will star original cast members Patrick Page and Amber Gray, reprising their roles as Hades and Persephone, respectively. Joining Page & Gray are fellow Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark alums Reeve Carney and T.V. Carpio in the roles Orpheus and Eurydice. Kingsley Leggs will round out the principal cast as Hermes.

Rachel Chavkin (Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), who directed the original off-Broadway production, is set to direct the Citadel's limited engagement beginning November 11, with performances through December 3, 2017.

Additional casting for Hadestown includes Vance Avery, Kira Guloien, Jewelle Blackman, Evangelia Kambites, Andrew Broderick, Tara Jackson, and Hal Wesley Rogers who round out the company as Fates and Workers.

Hadestown premiered at New York Theatre Workshop in May 2016, where it played to critical acclaim and sold-out houses. This new musical, written by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and developed with and directed by three-time OBIE Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, follows Orpheus' mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. Together we travel from wide open plains where love and music are not enough nourishment to survive the winter, down to Hadestown, an industrialized world of mindless labor. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell's beguiling melodies and poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against death.

Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick and features music, lyrics and book by Anaïs Mitchell, arrangements and orchestrations by Michael Chorney, additional/co-arrangements and orchestrations by Todd Sickafoose, U.S. casting by Stewart/Whitley Casting, and direction by Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown. Hadestown is a winner of a Richard Rodgers Production Award, administered by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Photo Credit: Ian Jackson, Epic Photography

See Part 1 of the red carpet festivities from opening night of Hadestown here!

