Photo Flash: Michael C. Hall Stars in THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING)

Thom Pain (based on nothing) is now in performances and runs through December 2, 2018 with a Sunday, November 11 opening night on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Get a first look at the production below!

This surreal and very real one-man show follows Thom Pain as he desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life...or at least make it into something worth dying for.

The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Lee Kinney (Sound Design). Charles M. Turner III is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

