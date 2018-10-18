Photo Flash: Get A Glimpse of the Magic at A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande And More!

WICKED
To celebrate "Wicked's" 15th anniversary on Broadway, NBC will throw a joyous Halloween party for the ages. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit "Wicked" will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in. Check out advance photos from the special below!

Honoring the show's lasting cultural impact and the 15th anniversary of its unforgettable Broadway debut, the special will reunite Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the original Elphaba and Glinda, who will perform and serve as hosts for the special. Additional guest performers include Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of "Wicked."

Photo Credit: Virginia Sherwood/Eric Liebowitz/NBC

