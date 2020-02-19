Advertisement
WEST SIDE STORY Revival
Photo Flash: First Look at Ivo van Hove's WEST SIDE STORY on Broadway!

Tomorrow is the big night! Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will open Thursday, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre.

Marked by a record-setting 33 Broadway debuts, the cast of West Side Story includes Isaac Powell as Tony, Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Marissa Brown (debut), Gabi Campo, Adolfo Mena Cejas (debut), Daniel Ching (debut), Audrey Collette (debut), Lorna Courtney, Marc Crousillat (debut), Stephanie Crousillat (debut), Roman Cruz (debut), Kevin Csolak, Alexa De Barr (debut), Israel Del Rosario (debut), Jordan Dobson (debut), Tyler Eisenreich (debut), Armando Eleazar (debut), Marlon Feliz (debut), Satori Folkes-Stone (debut), Zuri Noelle Ford (debut), Ui-Seng François (debut), Yesy Garcia (debut), Carlos E. Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener(debut), Jacob Guzman, Matthew Johnson (debut), Dharon E. Jones (debut), Jarred Manista (debut), Michaela Marfori (debut), Ilda Mason (debut), Michelle Mercedes (debut), Paul Morland (debut), Daniel Oreskes, Pippa Pearthree, Mia Pinero (debut), Gus Reed (debut), Thomas Jay Ryan, Michael Seltzer (debut), Ahmad Simmons, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True (debut), Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek (debut), Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman (debut), Danny Wolohan, and Kevin Zambrano (debut).

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Jan Versweyveld/Julieta Cervantes

Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel

Isaac Powell

The cast of WEST SIDE STORY

Dharon E. Jones and the cast of WEST SIDE STORY

Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel

Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel

The cast of WEST SIDE STORY

Shereen Pimentel, Isaac Powell, and the cast of WEST SIDE STORY

Shereen Pimentel, Isaac Powell, and the cast of WEST SIDE STORY

Dharon E. Jones and the cast of WEST SIDE STORY

Amar Ramasar, Yesenia Ayala, and the cast of WEST SIDE STORY

Dharon E. Jones, Amar Ramasar, and the cast of WEST SIDE STORY

