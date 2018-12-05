Photo Flash: Chilina Kennedy Led A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Delaware Theater Company

BroadwayWorld has a first look at A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark and multiple hit-makers of the 1960s, at the Delaware Theater Company's 40th Anniversary Season now through December 23.

Featuring a book by legendary comedy writer and six-time Emmy Award-winner Bruce Vilanch, based on an original story by Richard Robin, the show is directed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock). The production will star Broadway notables Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Drew Seeley (Jersey Boys), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Lincoln Center's Bull In A China Shop), and Ryan Silverman (The Phantom of the Opera). Complete casting will be announced at a later date. Opening night is set for December 8.

Featuring the songs of a generation, A Sign of the Times tells the story of Cindy (Kennedy), a young woman pursuing her passion and finding her voice in New York City in 1965. Set against the backdrop of women's liberation, the civil rights movement, and the Vietnam War - events as relevant today as they were then, A Sign of the Times will transport audiences to the big city in the 60s with heart and soul, featuring such classic songs as "Downtown," "You Don't Own Me," "Don't Sleep in the Subway," "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)," and "The Boy From New York City."

Additional creative team members include Paul Tate DePoo lII (Scenic Design), Jennifer Caprio (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Benjamin Pearcy (Projection Design), Shannon Slaton (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair Design), Rick Fox (Music Direction),Joseph Church (Music Supervision & Orchestrations), Alchemy Production Group (General Management) and Tara Rubin Casting (Casting). A Sign of the Times played a nearly sold out world premiere engagement at Goodspeed Musicals in 2016.

Tickets are now on-sale. For performance schedule and pricing, visit: www.DelawareTheatre.org.

Currently in their 40th season, Delaware Theatre Company (DTC) is Delaware's premier non-profit professional theatre. Recognized as a cornerstone in the Brandywine Valley's rich cultural landscape, DTC has produced nearly 200 plays for over one million residents and visitors in its community. For more than two decades, DTC has been a pioneer in the revitalization of Wilmington's Christina Riverfront and cultural district as the only LORT theatre in the state. Since Bud Martin's arrival in 2012, DTC has seen a 54% increase in subscribers and a 234% increase in single ticket buyers, making Delaware Theatre Company an up and coming player in the regional theatre community.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You