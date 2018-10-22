Photo Flash: Check Out Rebecca Luker, Finn Douglas and Farah Alvin in INNER VOICES

PREMIERES presents INNER VOICES, the biennial series of solo works featuring new teams of playwrights and composers. Performances begin tonight at 8:00pm for a limited run through Saturday, November 17, 2018 at The TBG Mainstage Theatre (312 West 36th Street - between 8th & 9th Avenues). Opening Night is Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8:00pm. Get a first look below.

The 2018 biennial series of three dramatic and intimate one-act solo musicals for INNER VOICES is:

Scaffolding, with words and music by Tony© Award nominee Jeff Blumenkrantz. Broadway veteran and Tony© Award nominee Rebecca Luker (Cinderella) stars in this musical that finds a single mom's relationship with her brilliant only child tested when he interviews for the college of his choice. Directed by Tony© Award winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza), with music direction by Benji Goldsmith and Yari Bond on cello.

The Costume, with words and music by Daniel Zaitchik. Newcomer Finn Douglas (A Man's World) stars in this musical that finds 10-year old Leo on Halloween 1954 given the unexpected task of caring for an injured bird overnight. Directed by Noah Himmelstein, with music direction by Deborah Abramson and on violins Patti Kilroy and Ludovica Burtone.

Window Treatment, with words by Deborah Zoe Laufer and music by Daniel Green. Broadway's Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You) is set to star in this musical that finds a lonely New Yorker planning her future with a stranger across the courtyard. Directed by Portia Krieger, with music direction by Paul Masse and Brandon Wong on the vibraphone.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

