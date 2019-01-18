MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Click Here for More Articles on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Roundabout's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Jan. 18, 2019  

Get a first look below at the new production of Merrily We Roll Along, featuring a book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Fiasco's production will be directed by Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody, is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and will feature Music Direction & Orchestrations by Alexander Gemignani and Choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The company of six includes Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Jessie Austrian, Brittany Bradford, Fiasco company member Paul L. Coffey, Manu Narayan, Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld and Fiasco company member Emily Young.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG will open officially on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This will be a limited engagement through April 7, 2019.

With Fiasco's one-of-a-kind imagination, this audacious musical about a trio of friends in showbiz who fall apart and come together over two decades emerges as newly personal and passionate. The ensemble brings to life a reimagination of Furth and Sondheim's creation in an emotionally rich new production that confronts the pains and pleasures of fame, fortune, and old friends.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Ryann Redmond to Take Over as Olaf in FROZEN; Joe Carroll and Noah J. Ricketts Assume Male Leads
  • Jessica Sherman, Stephanie La Rochelle, and More Join the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Toronto - Full Cast Announced!
  • HELLO, DOLLY! UK Run Sounding Unlikely
  • Tony Award-Winning 'Dolly' Bette Midler Mourns The Passing Of The Great Carol Channing
  • TV: Watch WEST SIDE STORY Newbie Rachel Zegler Perform as Maria!
  • Opal Alladin, Keith Powell & More Will Lead TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at the Old Globe

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE