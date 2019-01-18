Photo Flash: Check Out Photos of Roundabout's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Get a first look below at the new production of Merrily We Roll Along, featuring a book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Fiasco's production will be directed by Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody, is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and will feature Music Direction & Orchestrations by Alexander Gemignani and Choreography by Lorin Latarro.
The company of six includes Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Jessie Austrian, Brittany Bradford, Fiasco company member Paul L. Coffey, Manu Narayan, Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld and Fiasco company member Emily Young.
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG will open officially on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This will be a limited engagement through April 7, 2019.
With Fiasco's one-of-a-kind imagination, this audacious musical about a trio of friends in showbiz who fall apart and come together over two decades emerges as newly personal and passionate. The ensemble brings to life a reimagination of Furth and Sondheim's creation in an emotionally rich new production that confronts the pains and pleasures of fame, fortune, and old friends.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Manu Narayan, Jessie Austrian and Ben Steinfeld
Manu Narayan, Emily Young, Brittany Bradford, Ben Steinfeld, Jessie Austrian and Paul L. Coffey
essie Austrian, Ben Steinfeld and Manu Narayan
Jessie Austrian, Manu Narayan, Brittany Bradford and Ben Steinfeld
Ben Steinfeld, Paul L. Coffey, Brittany Bradford and Emily Young