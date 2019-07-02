Photo Flash: Check Out All New Production Photos From the West End Production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

The fourth West End Company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child comprises Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter with Dominic Short as Albus Potter; MIchelle Gayle as Hermione Granger, Rayxia Ojo as Rose Granger-Weasley and Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley; and James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Jonathan Case as Scorpius Malfoy.

Get a first look at the cast in action in the all new photos below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, one play presented in two parts, is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London. It is also now playing at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway and at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in Australia. A further North American production will open at San Francisco's Curran in Autumn 2019, in Spring 2020, a German language version of the play - marking its first non-English language production - will open at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg, Germany, and in autumn 2020 the Canadian premiere will begin performances exclusively at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Jim Carnahan CSA.

The most awarded new play in theatre history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play. The production has also won 25 major US awards with six Tony Awards including Best Play.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson





