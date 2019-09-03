Photo Flash: Ben Vereen Visits HADESTOWN

HADESTOWN
Tony Award-winning Broadway veteran Ben Vereen recently stopped by Hadestown at the Walter Kerr and visited with Tony Award winner André De Shields, who missed him when Mr. Vereen attended opening night. Following the performance, Mr. Vereen met other cast members backstage and posed for photos.

HADESTOWN is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone -Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

