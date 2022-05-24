Photo: First Look at Broadway-Bound 1776 at A.R.T.

The Broadway-bound production of 1776 began performances last week at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.

Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

The A.R.T./Roundabout Theatre Company revival of 1776 plays through Sunday, July 24. Following its premiere at A.R.T., 1776 will begin performances in September 2022 at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre in New York City before embarking on a 16-city national tour in February 2023.

The 1776 cast includes the following performers who identify as female, non-binary, and trans: Gisela Adisa (she/her) as Robert Livingston, delegate from New York, Nancy Anderson (she/her) as George Read, delegate from Delaware, Becca Ayers (she/they) as Col. Thomas McKean, delegate from Delaware, Tiffani Barbour (she/her) as the custodian, Andrew McNair, Allison Briner Dardenne (she/her) as Stephen Hopkins, delegate from Rhode Island, Allyson Kaye Daniel (she/her) as Abigail Adams / Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, delegate from New Jersey, Elizabeth A. Davis (she/her) as Thomas Jefferson, delegate from Virginia, Mehry Eslaminia (she/her) as the secretary, Charles Thomson, Joanna Glushak (she/her) as John Dickinson, delegate from Pennsylvania, Shawna Hamic (she/her) as Richard Henry Lee, delegate from Virginia, Eryn LeCroy (she/her) as Martha Jefferson / Dr. Lyman Hall, delegate from Georgia, Crystal Lucas-Perry (she/her) as John Adams, delegate from Massachusetts, Liz Mikel (she/her) as John Hancock, President of the Second Continental Congress, Patrena Murray (she/her) as Benjamin Franklin, delegate from Pennsylvania, Oneika Phillips (she/her) as Joseph Hewes, delegate from North Carolina, Lulu Picart (she/her) as Samuel Chase, delegate from Maryland, Sara Porkalob (she/they) as Edward Rutledge, delegate from South Carolina, Sushma Saha (pronoun inclusive) as Judge James Wilson, delegate from Pennsylvania, Brooke Simpson (she/her) as Roger Sherman, delegate from Connecticut, Salome Smith (she/her) as the Courier, Sav Souza (they/them) as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, delegate from New Hampshire, Grace Stockdale (she/her) as a Standby, Jill Vallery (she/her) as Caesar Rodney, delegate from Delaware, Imani Pearl Williams (she/her) as a Standby

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to?

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made

Sushma Saha, Sara Porkalob, Mehry Eslaminia, Gisela Adisa, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Elizabeth A. Davis, Becca Ayers, Brooke Simpson, and Oneika Phillips