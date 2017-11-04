Photo Coverage: WAITRESS Bakes a Difference with CAROLS FOR A CURE

The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived. The cast Waitress lent their sweet talents to the album, check out the photos below!

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with serious illnesses including AIDS receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country.

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season (10.20-12.4). The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Maia Nkenge Wilson



Kayla Davion



Drew Gehling



Law Terrell Dunford and Matt DeAngelis



Drew Gehling and Tyrone Davis, Jr.



Law Terrell Dunford, Matt DeAngelis, Drew Gehling ane Tyrone Davis, Jr.



Maia Nkenge Wilson, Nadia DiGiallonardo and Meghan Toohey



Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Anastacia McCleskey and Kayla Davion



Nadia DiGiallonardo, Meghan Toohey, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Anastacia McCleskey and Kayla Davion



Meghan Toohey, Nadia DiGiallonardo, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Anastacia McCleskey, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Matt DeAngelis, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Law Terrell Dunford, Kayla Davion and Drew Gehling



Anastacia McCleskey



The Musicians that includes-Philip Payton (Viola), Kiku Enomoto (Violin), Suzy Perelman (Violin) and Allison Seidner (Cello)